Live Now: U23 XC Racing from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

May 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
For the first time we have full video coverage of the U23 XC World Cup racing. Stay tuned for the live broadcasts from Nove Mesto.

U23 Men - 14:45 CEST // 13:45 BST // 4:45 PDT



U23 Women - 16:45 CEST // 15:45 BST // 6:45 PDT




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2023 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Forbidden Druid V2 - High Pivot Evolution
72861 views
[Updated with More Ways to Watch] How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
56173 views
Review: 2023 Bold Unplugged - Tracloc, Hidden Shock, & Two Smoking Barrels
44079 views
14 DH Bikes from National Downhill Round 2, Fort William
44058 views
First Ride: Canyon's New Torque:On
41080 views
Qualifying Report: British National Downhill Series 2023 - Fort William
39661 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a SCOR 4060 Frameset & Shock
35423 views
First Look: New Pinarello Dogma XC Race Bike for Pidcock and PFP
34107 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.035422
Mobile Version of Website