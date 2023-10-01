Coming Up Live in 1 Hour: U23 XC Racing from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023

Oct 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The U23 XC World Cup racing is back to take on Snowshoe. Catch all the action below.

U23 Men



U23 Women




