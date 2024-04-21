Watch
Replay: U23 XC Racing from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024
Apr 20, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
The U23 XC World Cup racing is back for another weekend of bar-to-bar action in Brazil. Catch all the action below.
U23 Women (Full Race Replay)
U23 Men (Race Replay Starts on Lap 3)
Racing and Events
Videos
XC Racing
Araxa Xc World Cup 2024
World Cup XC
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,059 articles
Report
