Replay: U23 XC Racing from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

Apr 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The U23 XC World Cup racing is back for another weekend of bar-to-bar action in Brazil. Catch all the action below.

U23 Women (Full Race Replay)



U23 Men (Race Replay Starts on Lap 3)




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos XC Racing Araxa Xc World Cup 2024 World Cup XC


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,059 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
60493 views
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
51475 views
First Ride: The Sub-$600 RockShox Domain and Psylo Forks
44682 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
42852 views
Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series
42568 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
36931 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
33391 views
Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum
29474 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035691
Mobile Version of Website