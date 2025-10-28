Powered by Outside

Replay: Hard MTB League 2025 Pro Invitational Event & Celebration

Oct 28, 2025
by Hard MTB League  
PRESS RELEASE: Hard MTB League

Is this the future of mountain bike competition? Join us as we invite you into the process of figuring it out...

A name that will be synonymous with evolving the sport's future: Asa Vermette, flying through the Tech Rhythm course.

On October 24, 2025, 22 of the most-skilled mountain bike riders were invited to a Pro Invitational event to test their all-around bike handling abilities, as well as an all-new format of mountain bike competition…

The unofficial voices of mountain biking and the Hard MTB League: Mikey Haderer (left) and Cam McCaul (right), taking it all in.

Mitch Ropelato carving through the Raw Slalom course.

The Hard MTB League was built to showcase the world’s most versatile mountain bikers — combining four core disciplines, Downhill Gnar, Tech Climbing, Raw Slalom, and Tech Rhythm, into one high-energy, spectator-friendly event. It’s the ultimate testing ground and stage for the riders to push themselves to their limits.

Jordy Scott on the Downhill course, and en route to 2nd place overall in the women's category.

This 2025 Pro Invitational event is part of our ongoing quest to evolve the sport of mountain bike competition—and we invite everyone along for the ride…

Climbing has its place in mountain biking—and Hard MTB League. Luca Cometti ascending to 3rd overall in the men's category.

Beyond the race event, the League will provide the athletes with dedicated coaching to help them perform at their best.

The Future of MTB: 2025 Hard MTB League's Youngest competitor 10-year-old Wes Lukens

At the heart of the Hard MTB League is a mission to ignite resilience and inspire greatness. Through the performances and stories of these incredible athletes, we show that strength isn’t just about winning — it’s about overcoming and finding joy in the personal wins, both on and off the bike. Our hope is to remind people that no matter how tough life gets, they have what it takes to keep going.

2025 Hard MTB League Pro Invitational Alumni

2025 Hard MTB League Pro Invitational Results

After watching the event replay, we’d love to hear your thoughts on how to continue improving this exciting new racing format—please add your comments and input below.

Here are some of the key future events on Hard MTB League’s calendar:

2026:
May 20-23 — Qualifier
June 3-6 [Under 18] — Development Camp
June 10-13 [19+] — Development Camp
Oct. 21-24 — Finals w/$100K Combined Prize Purse

2027:
Spring TBD — 2027 course reveal
Fall TBD — Finals w/$100K+ Prize Purse

Check out highlights from the 2024 Hard MTB League "Test Event".

Stay tuned for a docuseries coming soon, capturing the riders’ unique approach to progression — from their first impressions of the track to the mindset, discipline, and process it takes to keep pushing forward.

For more information, to submit an entry for 2026 events, visit HardMTBLeague.com.

Follow Hard MTB League on Instagram.

Photos by Heather Young

 I feel like there should be some kind of scaling so that the longer sections (climb) and shorter sections (downhill) have similar value. Or just start above the finish so you get two DH sections with a climb.

It's interesting to see everyone within 2 seconds of each other on a 2 minute climb though.
  • 30
 Apparently the climb only counts against you if you go over 2 minutes and you can get a second dropped off for clearing each of two tech sections. Makes more sense now. The time is just counted as 2 minutes unless you get the tech section bonuses or take longer than that.
  • 60
 Ahhh yeah, we’ve discussed this very thing. Next years track will be a more equal value of all the styles. This year as biased towards the tech rhythm. This was the gen one track and we’ll take that into next year’s track. The climb will also be much different and the time differentials will be much more refined than “2 seconds” this was just to see how it all works and get feedback to make this thing dialed for the future. Cheers!
  • 10
 I enjoyed it, the format is fun. A one-afternoon shootout, it seems like it’d be a blast for anyone. That they allow any bike was cool, and the climb stage was goofy and fun.
The stages seemed short but it was kind of like a pop song: just wait three mijutes and we’re doing something else…
I think the route to take it is goofy obstacles and impossible climbs (said on vital they should emulate Kasso), the “overcome all hardships and never give up” speech is uncomfortable…just keep it at a fun bike skill shootout and it could have legs.
Nice work!
More color too, that Boise brown was like stoke-absorbing foam…
  • 20
 I don't see why it has to be THE FUTURE to be a valid test of ability and great entertainment. It definitely has a place in the future of mountain biking competition.
  • 55
 Is this the future of mountain bike competition?
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
no







