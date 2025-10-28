Replay: Hard MTB League 2025 Pro Invitational Event & Celebration

PRESS RELEASE: Hard MTB League
Is this the future of mountain bike competition? Join us as we invite you into the process of figuring it out...
On October 24, 2025, 22 of the most-skilled mountain bike riders were invited to a Pro Invitational event to test their all-around bike handling abilities, as well as an all-new format of mountain bike competition…
The Hard MTB League was built to showcase the world’s most versatile mountain bikers — combining four core disciplines, Downhill Gnar, Tech Climbing, Raw Slalom, and Tech Rhythm, into one high-energy, spectator-friendly event. It’s the ultimate testing ground and stage for the riders to push themselves to their limits.
This 2025 Pro Invitational event is part of our ongoing quest to evolve the sport of mountain bike competition—and we invite everyone along for the ride…
Beyond the race event, the League will provide the athletes with dedicated coaching to help them perform at their best.
At the heart of the Hard MTB League is a mission to ignite resilience and inspire greatness. Through the performances and stories of these incredible athletes, we show that strength isn’t just about winning — it’s about overcoming and finding joy in the personal wins, both on and off the bike. Our hope is to remind people that no matter how tough life gets, they have what it takes to keep going.
2025 Hard MTB League Pro Invitational Results
After watching the event replay, we’d love to hear your thoughts on how to continue improving this exciting new racing format—please add your comments and input below.
Here are some of the key future events on Hard MTB League’s calendar:2026:
May 20-23 — Qualifier
June 3-6 [Under 18] — Development Camp
June 10-13 [19+] — Development Camp
Oct. 21-24 — Finals w/$100K Combined Prize Purse2027:
Spring TBD — 2027 course reveal
Fall TBD — Finals w/$100K+ Prize Purse
Check out highlights from the 2024 Hard MTB League "Test Event".
Stay tuned for a docuseries coming soon, capturing the riders’ unique approach to progression — from their first impressions of the track to the mindset, discipline, and process it takes to keep pushing forward.
For more information, to submit an entry for 2026 events, visit HardMTBLeague.com
.
Follow Hard MTB League on Instagram.
Photos by Heather Young
It's interesting to see everyone within 2 seconds of each other on a 2 minute climb though.
The stages seemed short but it was kind of like a pop song: just wait three mijutes and we’re doing something else…
I think the route to take it is goofy obstacles and impossible climbs (said on vital they should emulate Kasso), the “overcome all hardships and never give up” speech is uncomfortable…just keep it at a fun bike skill shootout and it could have legs.
Nice work!
More color too, that Boise brown was like stoke-absorbing foam…
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
no