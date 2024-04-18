Report Suggests Police Were Called to Scott Office After Youngone Reps Arrived with Armed Security

Police were called to Scott headquarters in Givisiez, Friborg on April 3 and the Berner Zeitung is now reporting
that minority shareholder Beat Zaugg was the one that called the police. The Swiss newspaper reports that he did this because representatives of the majority shareholder of Scott, South Korea's Youngone, appeared at the headquarters with security guards that were allegedly armed.
On March 31, an announcement
came out that said that Zaugg had been replaced as CEO of Scott Sports by its board of directors and that Juwon Kim has been appointed as the new CEO. Zaugg told Bicycle Retailer
the following day this announcement did not come from Scott Sports and was made via a PR agency that works for Youngone. The PR agency responded with a statement that "the ultimate decision body of a company is the board of directors and the board is clearly entitled to terminate the employment with the CEO."
Two days later, we reported
that police were called to Scott headquarters to deal with a dispute that Fribourg police spokesperson Bertrand Ruffieux told DayFR Euro
was "a civil matter, a dispute between managers." He added that no one was injured or arrested and the police had been called to the scene to "find a way to open a discussion, and for people to understand each other. "
Scott and Youngone have been working together since 1997 and the South Koreans bought an initial 20 percent stake in Scott in 2013 before buying a slim majority with a 50.01 percent stake in 2015. The Berner Zeitung says that Zaugg retained a share of around 47 percent and the rest is owned by management.
After failing to secure a loan from Credit Suisse to cover down payments, Scott turned to Youngone
to secure a 150 million Swiss franc loan at the end of 2023 with a 4.6% interest rate. The filing said at the time that "SCOTT SPORTS SA plans to use this money loan for the company's working capital, etc., and will appoint a person designated by the company as the Financial Controller to manage and supervise the process."
Zaugg told Bicycle Retailer that while Youngone controls a majority of the board, they did not terminate him correctly and he remains the brand's CEO, a minority shareholder and chairman of its parent company board.
According to the Berner Zeitung's sources, Zaugg has been an owner of Scott Sports since 1990 when he used his savings to take a one percent stake in Scott. In 1998 he was able to gain a 33 percent stake in the company thanks to a loan from Credit Suisse. In 2002 and 2003 he increased his share to 100 percent and paid of his debts within five years before selling the majority of his shares for a reported 135 million francs.
The Swiss newspaper reports that Zaugg has continued to operate as CEO as early as last week and that "at the moment it looks like a conflict that will ultimately be decided at a legal level. In order to remove Zaugg as CEO of Scott, a majority decision by the board of directors of Scott Sports AG is required that meets the legal requirements. If the Koreans want to remove Zaugg as chairman of the holding's board of directors with immediate effect, they must call an extraordinary general meeting."
We are hopeful that a resolution is imminent, and the brand can figure this out and move forward soon. We've reached out to representatives from Youngone and Scott, and will update as this story develops.
I think this can only end with a massive explosion in some executive’s office.
Beat Zaugg replied "I'll be back!"
And to be the fun guy:
It's pronounced [ˈbe:at] and not [biːt] as the beat of song,
Your point is still valid though, why announce a termination that wasn't properly done and is not effective, that seems silly.
Anyway, Scott wasn’t on my list of next bikes but this seems stupid and juvenile, dropping them further down.
That‘s basically impossible. Aquiring a license for an actual automatic firearm is very difficult in the first place, let alone being allowed to open carry. So, yeah, it‘s very likely that those arms were illegal, even if not fully automatic
but it's a funny story isn't it?