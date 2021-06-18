Reserve Announces New 30|SL Wheelset with Wider & Lower Rim





Like the newly released Reserve 28 wheels that we reviewed last month, the 30|SL wheels that Reserve announced today keep their straightforward naming nomenclature with the internal width of the rim determining the model name.Compared to the previous generation 30|30, Reserve says that the 30|SL is lighter and offers more vertical compliance for a more comfortable ride. The rim's profile is now wider and the overall height is lower at 19mm compared to the 22mm of the 30|30 which Reserve says "increases strength and lateral rigidity while delivering improved vertical compliance for enhanced traction." They also say that the new rim shape eases tubeless tire installation and improves bead retention at lower pressures. Reserve 30|SL Wheel Details

• Designed for: trail riding

• 29" only

• Carbon rims, 30mm internal width

• 28 spokes

• Hub options: DT Swiss 350, I9 Hydra 29, Microspline or XD, 6B or MS

• Weight: 1750 Grams with i9 Hydra hubs, valves and tape

• Lifetime warranty w/ no weight limit

• MSRP: $1,599 - $1,899 USD

• reservewheels.com

The rim profile is now wider and lower at 19mm compared to the 22mm of the previous generation which Reserve says "increases strength and lateral rigidity while delivering improved vertical compliance for enhanced traction."

There is a lifetime guarantee on the wheels with no rider weight limit.

You'll find 28 spokes on the Reserve 30|SL wheelset and you can choose from six-bolt or centerlock rotors, and Microspline or XD drivers. They feature an asymmetrical design flipped front to rear for increased strength. Recommended tire dimensions are 2.2-2.5".As we saw with the Reserve 28 wheels, there's no Santa Cruz branding on these wheels, likely in an attempt to get more wheels on bikes that aren't Santa Cruz. There is a lifetime guarantee on the wheels with no rider weight limit.The Reserve 30|SL wheelset weighs just under 1750 grams with i9 Hydra hubs, valves and tape and retails for $1,899 USD. With DT Swiss 350 hubs, the wheels weigh in at 1770g and retail for $1,599 USD. If you get a rim on its own, that weighs 440 grams and will put you back $599 USD.