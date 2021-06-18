Reserve Announces New 30|SL Wheelset with Wider & Lower Rim

Jun 18, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
HyperFocal 0


Like the newly released Reserve 28 wheels that we reviewed last month, the 30|SL wheels that Reserve announced today keep their straightforward naming nomenclature with the internal width of the rim determining the model name.

Compared to the previous generation 30|30, Reserve says that the 30|SL is lighter and offers more vertical compliance for a more comfortable ride. The rim's profile is now wider and the overall height is lower at 19mm compared to the 22mm of the 30|30 which Reserve says "increases strength and lateral rigidity while delivering improved vertical compliance for enhanced traction." They also say that the new rim shape eases tubeless tire installation and improves bead retention at lower pressures.
Reserve 30|SL Wheel Details
• Designed for: trail riding
• 29" only
• Carbon rims, 30mm internal width
• 28 spokes
• Hub options: DT Swiss 350, I9 Hydra 29, Microspline or XD, 6B or MS
• Weight: 1750 Grams with i9 Hydra hubs, valves and tape
• Lifetime warranty w/ no weight limit
• MSRP: $1,599 - $1,899 USD
reservewheels.com

You'll find 28 spokes on the Reserve 30|SL wheelset and you can choose from six-bolt or centerlock rotors, and Microspline or XD drivers. They feature an asymmetrical design flipped front to rear for increased strength. Recommended tire dimensions are 2.2-2.5".

As we saw with the Reserve 28 wheels, there's no Santa Cruz branding on these wheels, likely in an attempt to get more wheels on bikes that aren't Santa Cruz. There is a lifetime guarantee on the wheels with no rider weight limit.

The Reserve 30|SL wheelset weighs just under 1750 grams with i9 Hydra hubs, valves and tape and retails for $1,899 USD. With DT Swiss 350 hubs, the wheels weigh in at 1770g and retail for $1,599 USD. If you get a rim on its own, that weighs 440 grams and will put you back $599 USD.

HyperFocal 0
The rim profile is now wider and lower at 19mm compared to the 22mm of the previous generation which Reserve says "increases strength and lateral rigidity while delivering improved vertical compliance for enhanced traction."

HyperFocal 0
HyperFocal 0
There is a lifetime guarantee on the wheels with no rider weight limit.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Wheels Reserve


34 Comments

  • 15 4
 So why would you buy these instead of We Are Ones?
genuinely curious.
  • 4 6
 Literally zero reason.. unless maybe your LBS sells them idk
  • 11 0
 Since I live in the US I'd by Reserves over We Are One's just so I wouldn't have to deal with international shipping for any warranty issues. Also, my LBS sells Reserve wheels. They're both good wheels, though, so you really can't go wrong.
  • 2 4
 Because….Merica F*** Yeah!!!

But no, I would rather go with Atomik carbon. It’s a carbon fiber version of spanks vibrocore.
  • 3 0
 Strange how WAO haven't taken off in the UK at all and Reserves seem to be the favourite
  • 2 4
 Resale value for the bike you put them on. Everyone knows Santa Cruz Reserves. Outside of Canada, no one knows about WeAreOne.
  • 2 0
 because they are actually cheaper than We Are Ones in Europe for example
  • 8 0
 @PAmtbiker: I live in Utah and my WAO rims took 3 days to arrive from Kamloops, and they’re North American made, the reserves are not. Oh, and my old shop I worked at stocked WAO and Reserves.
  • 1 0
 100% for the reason Howiedday says below. I'd much rather the speed and convenience of a full wheel (typically sent within 24 hours) vs rebuild with a rim I have to wait for.
  • 1 0
 Union rim: 495g

This: 440g
  • 1 0
 I have a set of Reserves and a set of WR1's. Both are outstanding, but greater asymmetry and the reinforcement at the spoke nipple are two pretty cool features of the Reserves. Maybe the WR1's are as strong at the spoke nipples, but pretty sure the greater asymmetry on the Reserves has an undeniable, albeit potentially marginal and practically insignificant, benefit.

That said, my Reserves are 3+ years old and when I bought a new wheelset earlier this year for a different bike, I went with WR1 Unions with 1/1 hubs. This new Reserve rim is aiming at the same target, but still think I'd go WR1 for value on the bike for which I bought the wheels.
  • 7 0
 Correct me if I'm wrong about We Are One's. But Enve am30 and these SC wheels seem like a better choice compared to WAO.

This is where you correct me.

If you break a we are one rim, they send you just rim, unbuilt and you're on your own to build it or get laced back up. I know (personal experience) when doing a warranty with Enve, you send it back, and they send it back built-up wheel for free, no shipping with the same hub. about 2 weeks. But you don't have to take it to a shop or watch ours of youtube lacing videos

SC reserve wheels, They send you a new one out asap (being they have some in stock) with a new hub and then you send the old one back. That's what I've heard. Still hard to believe they send out a brand new or slightly used hub but you still don't have to build the wheel back up.
  • 2 0
 I can vouch for this. My riding buddy cracked a front rim. Santa Cruz sent him a complete wheel, no questions asked. Pretty impressed with that.
  • 3 3
 Carbon wheels are for suckers. Buy mid range DT hubs a 3 pack of alu rims plus wheel building tools for the cost of these carbon wheelsets and become your own warranty department.
  • 1 0
 Should i buy older model SC Reserve 30 for AM/Enduro bike or DT Swiss XMC 1200? both in 30mm ID, similar price and DT hubs.
  • 1 0
 What’s the rider weight limit on a set of
DT Swiss 1700’s?
  • 1 0
 looks like 120kg system weight limit with a quick goog'
  • 2 4
 A wider, lower, slacker, plastic set of rims for a Penny Farthing and they will relieve you of the price of a decent bike for them. Good one!
  • 2 4
 I'll keep my US made Enve AM30s with i9 1/1 hubs for the same money and 90 extra grams.
  • 5 8
 Aaaaand they’re still heavy
  • 9 2
 They're not heavy for a trail wheelset with no rider weight limit.
  • 3 1
 @PAmtbiker: they're still kinda heavy.
  • 3 6
 Same weight as NextR 31
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



