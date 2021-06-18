Reserve Announces New 30|SL Wheelset with Wider & Lower Rim

Like the newly released Reserve 28 wheels
that we reviewed last month, the 30|SL wheels that Reserve announced today keep their straightforward naming nomenclature with the internal width of the rim determining the model name.
Compared to the previous generation 30|30, Reserve says that the 30|SL is lighter and offers more vertical compliance for a more comfortable ride. The rim's profile is now wider and the overall height is lower at 19mm compared to the 22mm of the 30|30 which Reserve says "increases strength and lateral rigidity while delivering improved vertical compliance for enhanced traction." They also say that the new rim shape eases tubeless tire installation and improves bead retention at lower pressures.
Reserve 30|SL Wheel Details
• Designed for: trail riding
• 29" only
• Carbon rims, 30mm internal width
• 28 spokes
• Hub options: DT Swiss 350, I9 Hydra 29, Microspline or XD, 6B or MS
• Weight: 1750 Grams with i9 Hydra hubs, valves and tape
• Lifetime warranty w/ no weight limit
• MSRP: $1,599 - $1,899 USD
• reservewheels.com
You'll find 28 spokes on the Reserve 30|SL wheelset and you can choose from six-bolt or centerlock rotors, and Microspline or XD drivers. They feature an asymmetrical design flipped front to rear for increased strength. Recommended tire dimensions are 2.2-2.5".
As we saw with the Reserve 28 wheels, there's no Santa Cruz branding on these wheels, likely in an attempt to get more wheels on bikes that aren't Santa Cruz. There is a lifetime guarantee on the wheels with no rider weight limit.
The Reserve 30|SL wheelset weighs just under 1750 grams with i9 Hydra hubs, valves and tape and retails for $1,899 USD. With DT Swiss 350 hubs, the wheels weigh in at 1770g and retail for $1,599 USD. If you get a rim on its own, that weighs 440 grams and will put you back $599 USD.
genuinely curious.
But no, I would rather go with Atomik carbon. It’s a carbon fiber version of spanks vibrocore.
This: 440g
That said, my Reserves are 3+ years old and when I bought a new wheelset earlier this year for a different bike, I went with WR1 Unions with 1/1 hubs. This new Reserve rim is aiming at the same target, but still think I'd go WR1 for value on the bike for which I bought the wheels.
This is where you correct me.
If you break a we are one rim, they send you just rim, unbuilt and you're on your own to build it or get laced back up. I know (personal experience) when doing a warranty with Enve, you send it back, and they send it back built-up wheel for free, no shipping with the same hub. about 2 weeks. But you don't have to take it to a shop or watch ours of youtube lacing videos
SC reserve wheels, They send you a new one out asap (being they have some in stock) with a new hub and then you send the old one back. That's what I've heard. Still hard to believe they send out a brand new or slightly used hub but you still don't have to build the wheel back up.
DT Swiss 1700’s?
And that's retail, I can build them myself cheaper...
Built for $600...
