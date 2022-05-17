Reserve Releases Tubeless Tire Sealant and Rim Tape

Press Release: Reserve
Reserve has launched its new range of tubeless sealant and rim tape to complement its line of carbon wheels and patented Fillmore valves
.
Reserve tubeless sealant has been custom-formulated using a biodegradable natural fiber to provide superior sealing for all tubeless tire systems, from high-pressure road to low-pressure MTB. In both the lab and real-world testing, Reserve found it to deliver a much more durable seal when compared to its competitors. But, "What do they mean by more durable?" Well, it will hold higher pressures on bigger holes (up to 7mm) for longer periods of time—ensuring you’re not limping home with 10 psi left or succumb to a second blow-out after the hole’s been sealed. A 200ml bottle provides enough sealant for two mountain bike wheels or four road bike wheels.
Reserve Tubeless Sealant is available in 200ml and 500ml bottles with measuring gradients included to make it easy to see how much is being poured out. Prices range from $9.99USD for the 200ml bottle to $24.99USD for the larger 500ml bottle. Find out more here
.
Whether you’re struggling to get your tires to seal, or taping up a new pair of wheels, Reserve's tubeless rim tape is the perfect way to spruce up your wheels. Available in three different widths – 29mm, 32mm, and 34mm – the tape has a Silicon-based adhesive that leaves no residue when removed and each 10m roll will provide enough tape for four wheels. Reserve recommends using tape that is 3 to 5mm wider than the inner rim width, as measured between the inside edges of the bead hooks of a rim. Price per 10m roll is $24.99USD with more information available on the Reserve site
.
To check out Reserve's complete range of products, head over to reservewheels.com
25 Comments
I wonder how much a 1000ml bottle would be!!!?!?!?!?!
I love this shit. I think they just assume no one can do math, or that people don't expect some level of volume discount!?
Also, just use some Tesa 4289 as rim tape. I can get a 66mx30mm roll for 14 euros on ebay