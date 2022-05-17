Reserve Releases Tubeless Tire Sealant and Rim Tape

May 17, 2022
by Reserve Wheels  

Press Release: Reserve

Reserve has launched its new range of tubeless sealant and rim tape to complement its line of carbon wheels and patented Fillmore valves.

Reserve tubeless sealant has been custom-formulated using a biodegradable natural fiber to provide superior sealing for all tubeless tire systems, from high-pressure road to low-pressure MTB. In both the lab and real-world testing, Reserve found it to deliver a much more durable seal when compared to its competitors. But, "What do they mean by more durable?" Well, it will hold higher pressures on bigger holes (up to 7mm) for longer periods of time—ensuring you’re not limping home with 10 psi left or succumb to a second blow-out after the hole’s been sealed. A 200ml bottle provides enough sealant for two mountain bike wheels or four road bike wheels.


Reserve Tubeless Sealant is available in 200ml and 500ml bottles with measuring gradients included to make it easy to see how much is being poured out. Prices range from $9.99USD for the 200ml bottle to $24.99USD for the larger 500ml bottle. Find out more here.

Whether you’re struggling to get your tires to seal, or taping up a new pair of wheels, Reserve's tubeless rim tape is the perfect way to spruce up your wheels. Available in three different widths – 29mm, 32mm, and 34mm – the tape has a Silicon-based adhesive that leaves no residue when removed and each 10m roll will provide enough tape for four wheels. Reserve recommends using tape that is 3 to 5mm wider than the inner rim width, as measured between the inside edges of the bead hooks of a rim. Price per 10m roll is $24.99USD with more information available on the Reserve site.


To check out Reserve's complete range of products, head over to reservewheels.com

25 Comments

  • 4 0
 $10 for 200ml or.....wait for it.....$25 for 500ml!

I wonder how much a 1000ml bottle would be!!!?!?!?!?!

I love this shit. I think they just assume no one can do math, or that people don't expect some level of volume discount!?
  • 1 0
 I mean, volume discount doesn't add up. But the math does, right? Or am I forgetting my 7th grade algebra? x = 200. 2.5x = 500. 3x = 600. 69x = 13800.
  • 7 0
 coming soon: Smurf goo on square edge rocks near you!
  • 5 0
 I saw Loui Vuitton rim tape, read title and was disappointed. Thought I could finally match my rim tape to my favorite riding bag.
  • 1 0
 I bet you put your bike in a bag for the uplift.
  • 2 1
 Is it twice as good as Stan's sealant? that would justify the price.
Also, just use some Tesa 4289 as rim tape. I can get a 66mx30mm roll for 14 euros on ebay
  • 2 0
 I don't know. Orange Seal is about twice as good but is still priced (mostly) OK.
  • 1 0
 @noapathy: I like Orange Seal a lot better than Stans. I used to live where picking up 30-50 goat's head thorns per tire was normal on a single ride. Like many others, I started out on Stans and used it for years with success. Then I tried Orange and it sealed up just as well as Stans but was way less messy and easier to remove as well.
  • 4 1
 lol... +50% the price of Stans? Classic SC
  • 6 0
 but it is blue, don't you understand?!
  • 2 0
 Hah! So you're buying it?
  • 1 0
 @geoffcalv: I only have WAOs now so I don't want to be a poser
  • 1 0
 @twonsarelli: It may be SC but it was made with those Yeti boys in mind
  • 2 0
 Yay! Finally some sealant people can brag about even if they never ride their bike. Smile
  • 4 0
 7mm bull f+ckn sh+t.
  • 1 0
 as bullshitty as that claim is, and it is....I don't think anyone assumes a 7mm holepunch in their tire. 7mm is likely referring to the length of a cut. still though.....if it can do that, that is a miracle!
  • 3 0
 First the $50 valves… give a mouse a cookie
  • 2 0
 Why does the text and website say it plugs holes up to 7mm and the packaging states 6mm? What's correct now? Smile
  • 1 0
 I'll reserve my acquisition of this product until I can find a reason not to procure Orange Seal.
  • 1 0
 special blended with SoCal unicorn tears
  • 1 0
 30% Royal Blood to boost your Koms!... Here the price.
  • 1 0
 Isn't Stan's toxic?
  • 1 0
 just SC prices
  • 1 0
 mate you shouldn't drink it
  • 1 0
 @bashhard: a LOT of folks (myself included) got some kind of stomatch flu at Sea Otter, anything with the words 'seals holes' on it was attention grabbing at the time.





