Reserve's New Fillmore Valve Aims to Make Tubeless Easier

If you compare the bikes from the first ever EWS in 2013
to today's enduro steeds, it feels like almost every standard has changed in less than a decade. One thing has remained unchanged for much longer than ten years is the Presta valve. Get this, it hasn't been updated since its invention in the 1880s
.
There have been more than a few changes to tire and wheel technology since then, including the invention of the tubeless system. Getting new tubeless tires mounted, inflated and seated isn't always the easiest task with Presta's century-old technology, so Reserve set out to make the process easier with their new Fillmore valve.
Fillmore is a completely new take on tubeless valves and Reserve says that the new, high volume design allows triple the airflow, while its self-clearing poppet eliminates clogged valves. In addition, its threaded cap allows you to back-off and air down to the perfect tire pressure.
Details:
• 3x airflow of a Presta valve
• No clog
• Direct-Inject: Coreless design
• Pressure is micro-adjustable
• Fits rim depths between 18mm - 28mm
• Lifetime warranty
• Price: $49.99 USD
• More info: reservewheels.com
Tubeless sealant is designed to fill a hole bigger than the hole in the Presta valve and so Presta valves are invariably going to clog at one point or another. Reserve's Fillmore aims to avoid that issue, with no valve core, three times the air flow of a Presta valve, and the unique poppet design of the airflow hole that protects it from sealant.
Reserve says Fillmore’s self-clearing poppet eliminates clogging by breaking through sealant build-up
That extra airflow also means that you should avoid that frustrating situation where you have to take out the valve core in order to get pressure into a tire that's particularly difficult to seat. You also won't accidentally unthread the core like often happens when you're using a twist-on style pump.
Compatible with Presta pump heads, Fillmore is made for mountain, gravel and cyclocross rims up to 28mm deep. It's also compatible with most sealant injectors and you can insert sealant directly into the valve for top-ups.
A set of valves will set you back $49.99 USD.
This short animation demonstrates how the Reserve Fillmore valves work.
Unless 3 is less than 6, no you didn't reduce the complications and reduce the parts.
Also, you used proprietary parts that can only be supplied by you, further increasing complication in the event of failure.
Wow, take my money....
Down-voting the comments with valid critiques is pretty lame for a manufacturer...
Plus, these would look great on my reserves!
But wait we already have a different valve we can use! It's called schrader - used everywhere else.
Having said that and with little hope that Schrader becomes the standard again, hope this Fillmore gets scale and lower the price. Hate my current valves.
I mean if these came on my new wheels I'm sure I'd be fine with them. But current presta valves are just not that big of a hassle to need a $50 dollar upgrade...
Also I don't get the point of "backing off the cap and airing down to the perfect pressure" Because you then have to take the cap off and use a gauge to check the pressure anyway? (I mean the majority of people that are "airing down" are gonna want to check what pressure they are lowering down to so they don't ruin those nice carbon rims)
For the average rider/home mechanic who only swaps tires when they are worn out, or sets up a new set of wheels every couple years or so, I don't see the payoff for the add'l cost.
A friend of mine came over with a set of these a month or two ago. He was having issues getting a new tire seated with his floor pump and wanted to borrow my air compressor. He got them prior to release through a rep or something, wasn't clear how he got them, maybe some sorta media/influencer deal as he has a mildly popular youtube channel. He told me, "Check these out, but don't tell anyone or post anything. They haven't been released yet."
We made a big mess trying to put sealant in his new tire 'cause, despite the claim made here, they would *not* thread tightly into my Stan's sealant injector, and we leaked a bunch of sealant all over the floor. Maybe his, being a pre-release, weren't the final design and that issue was fixed?
