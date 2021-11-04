Reserve's New Fillmore Valve Aims to Make Tubeless Easier

There have been more than a few changes to tire and wheel technology since then, including the invention of the tubeless system. Getting new tubeless tires mounted, inflated and seated isn't always the easiest task with Presta's century-old technology, so Reserve set out to make the process easier with their new Fillmore valve.



Fillmore is a completely new take on tubeless valves and Reserve says that the new, high volume design allows triple the airflow, while its self-clearing poppet eliminates clogged valves. In addition, its threaded cap allows you to back-off and air down to the perfect tire pressure.





Details:



• 3x airflow of a Presta valve

• No clog

• Direct-Inject: Coreless design

• Pressure is micro-adjustable

• Fits rim depths between 18mm - 28mm

• Lifetime warranty

• Price: $49.99 USD

• More info:

• 3x airflow of a Presta valve• No clog• Direct-Inject: Coreless design• Pressure is micro-adjustable• Fits rim depths between 18mm - 28mm• Lifetime warranty• Price: $49.99 USD• More info: reservewheels.com