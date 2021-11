Reserve's New Fillmore Valve Aims to Make Tubeless Easier

There have been more than a few changes to tire and wheel technology since then, including the invention of the tubeless system. Getting new tubeless tires mounted, inflated and seated isn't always the easiest task with Presta's century-old technology, so Reserve set out to make the process easier with their new Fillmore valve.



Fillmore is a completely new take on tubeless valves and Reserve says that the new, high volume design allows triple the airflow, while its self-clearing poppet eliminates clogged valves. In addition, its threaded cap allows you to back-off and air down to the perfect tire pressure.



Details:



• 3x airflow of a Presta valve

• No clog

• Direct-Inject: Coreless design

• Pressure is micro-adjustable

• Fits rim depths between 18mm - 28mm

• Lifetime warranty

• Price: $49.99 USD

• More info:

Compatible with Presta pump heads, Fillmore valves are made for mountain, gravel and cyclocross rims up to 28mm deep.

Reserve says Fillmore’s self-clearing poppet eliminates clogging by breaking through sealant build-up

This short animation demonstrates how the Reserve Fillmore valves work.

Reserve's Fillmore vale aims to avoid clogged valves, with no valve core, three times the air flow of a Presta valve, and the unique poppet design of the airflow hole that protects it from sealant.

The threaded cap allows you to back-off and air down to the perfect tire pressure.

The Fillmore is compatible with most sealant injectors and you can insert sealant directly into the valve for top-ups.

If you compare the bikes from the first ever EWS in 2013 to today's enduro steeds, it feels like almost every standard has changed in less than a decade. One thing has remained unchanged for much longer than ten years is the Presta valve. Get this, it hasn't been updatedTubeless sealant is designed to fill a hole bigger than the hole in the Presta valve and so Presta valves are invariably going to clog at one point or another. Reserve's Fillmore aims to avoid that issue, with no valve core, three times the air flow of a Presta valve, and the unique poppet design of the airflow hole that protects it from sealant.That extra airflow also means that you should avoid that frustrating situation where you have to take out the valve core in order to get pressure into a tire that's particularly difficult to seat. You also won't accidentally unthread the core like often happens when you're using a twist-on style pump.Compatible with Presta pump heads, Fillmore is made for mountain, gravel and cyclocross rims up to 28mm deep. It's also compatible with most sealant injectors and you can insert sealant directly into the valve for top-ups.A set of valves will set you back $49.99 USD.Learn more at reservewheels.com