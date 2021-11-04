Reserve's New Fillmore Valve Aims to Make Tubeless Easier

Nov 4, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

If you compare the bikes from the first ever EWS in 2013 to today's enduro steeds, it feels like almost every standard has changed in less than a decade. One thing has remained unchanged for much longer than ten years is the Presta valve. Get this, it hasn't been updated since its invention in the 1880s.

There have been more than a few changes to tire and wheel technology since then, including the invention of the tubeless system. Getting new tubeless tires mounted, inflated and seated isn't always the easiest task with Presta's century-old technology, so Reserve set out to make the process easier with their new Fillmore valve.

Fillmore is a completely new take on tubeless valves and Reserve says that the new, high volume design allows triple the airflow, while its self-clearing poppet eliminates clogged valves. In addition, its threaded cap allows you to back-off and air down to the perfect tire pressure.

Details:

• 3x airflow of a Presta valve
• No clog
• Direct-Inject: Coreless design
• Pressure is micro-adjustable
• Fits rim depths between 18mm - 28mm
• Lifetime warranty
• Price: $49.99 USD
• More info: reservewheels.com

Compatible with Presta pump heads, Fillmore valves are made for mountain, gravel and cyclocross rims up to 28mm deep.


Tubeless sealant is designed to fill a hole bigger than the hole in the Presta valve and so Presta valves are invariably going to clog at one point or another. Reserve's Fillmore aims to avoid that issue, with no valve core, three times the air flow of a Presta valve, and the unique poppet design of the airflow hole that protects it from sealant.


Reserve says Fillmore’s self-clearing poppet eliminates clogging by breaking through sealant build-up


That extra airflow also means that you should avoid that frustrating situation where you have to take out the valve core in order to get pressure into a tire that's particularly difficult to seat. You also won't accidentally unthread the core like often happens when you're using a twist-on style pump.

Compatible with Presta pump heads, Fillmore is made for mountain, gravel and cyclocross rims up to 28mm deep. It's also compatible with most sealant injectors and you can insert sealant directly into the valve for top-ups.

A set of valves will set you back $49.99 USD.


This short animation demonstrates how the Reserve Fillmore valves work.

HyperFocal 0
HyperFocal 0
Reserve's Fillmore vale aims to avoid clogged valves, with no valve core, three times the air flow of a Presta valve, and the unique poppet design of the airflow hole that protects it from sealant.

The threaded cap allows you to back-off and air down to the perfect tire pressure.

The Fillmore is compatible with most sealant injectors and you can insert sealant directly into the valve for top-ups.


Learn more at reservewheels.com

90 Comments

  • 78 4
 First new standard I'm pretty pumped to see!
  • 3 3
 I see what you did there. Nicely played.
  • 13 0
 This comment gets a seal of approval.
  • 4 0
 good to see these things evalve
  • 6 0
 @bhowl: you had a chance, but you blew it!
  • 7 0
 I'm surprised this product info didn't leak early.
  • 47 3
 Looking forward to these when they're not $50.
  • 4 22
flag nickfranko (41 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Not even. If they decide to stop supporting it, you're SOL. It's got a special o-ring, a special rod, and some tiny threaded end that's just begging to seize on there. This is just one of those ideas that looks cool on paper but come a few years down the road, it's just another mediocre design. Simplicity is one of the main reasons that the Presta and Shrader valves have stuck around so long. The more silly complications you add to it, the greater the difficulty of servicing and the more points of failure you have.
  • 1 0
 @nickfranko: I am worried about keeping that little cap on there, otherwise I think the design is good. As with everything, it will still be a wear item, so I am curious how long that O-ring lasts. The whole system should last years and years if it's worth the asking price.
  • 21 1
 @nickfranko: We actually reduced the complications with fewer parts than current presta valves.
  • 5 0
 Fillmore valves use a combination of 7000 series aluminum combined with a stainless steel internal rod, making the patented valves nearly three times the cost of a standard Presta. But, as a result of the no clog design, we expect Fillmore Valves to last as long as you own your bike.
  • 5 0
 Eh, I think the last normal valve stems I bought were about $15, and if you want to add a microscopic fancy brand logo, that'll be $30. If these deliver the promised functionality, I don't think the price is out of line.
  • 1 0
 spell check Reserve's Fillmore vale aims to avoid clogged valves,
  • 2 2
 @ReserveWheels: The presta valve is two piece (ignoring the required body seal and threaded piece that both need). It's a removeable insert and a body. You have a rod, a separate o-ring, a threaded part, an o-ring for the threaded end, a pin, and the body.
Unless 3 is less than 6, no you didn't reduce the complications and reduce the parts.
Also, you used proprietary parts that can only be supplied by you, further increasing complication in the event of failure.
  • 7 0
 To set my tubeless tires I use a air compressor and just press the nozzle on the Presta stem without core- this is really easy. I then cover the stem with a finger and screw the core in, a little air escapes but a few pump strikes and the wheel is set. With these I will need an adapter to use the compressor, it also looks like the air flow will be slower which can be a problem with complicated wheels.
  • 7 1
 Some smart engineering here for sure! My question would be how does the air flow compare to a Presta valve with the core removed? For day to day use this looks like it could be way better than a regular presta valve, but for initial setup where a person 'usually' removes the valve core to get maximum air flow I'd be very interested to see how it compares. Also, because I enjoy ham-fisting removing my pump and I bend/destroy valve cores at every opportunity the durability of the 'core' here would be important to me.
  • 2 0
 But, what if you didn't need to ever remove the core? I know, crazy! There's enough airflow through the valve that with a HV floorpump, the tire begins seating almost within a few pumps.
  • 1 0
 @ReserveWheels: Yes, imagine the time savings. Instead of unscrewing the core and using the air compressor I could instead screw on an adapter and use the air compressor.

Wow, take my money....

Down-voting the comments with valid critiques is pretty lame for a manufacturer...
  • 11 3
 and probably not compatible with tire inserts then, eh? id try them out though!
  • 2 0
 This was my thinking.
  • 28 0
 They are compatible with CushCore and other inserts. You may just have to push the valve a bit harder to release air. But, yeah, 100% compatible.
  • 1 0
 @ReserveWheels: That answers my question.
  • 2 1
 @TylerG96: Either you spend a lot of time in Canada, or you have a bunch of Canadian friends...
  • 2 0
 @ReserveWheels: That is awesome. Great product!
  • 1 0
 @ReserveWheels: But what about filling the tire? Can pump air pressure alone push the poppet into a tight fitting liner?
  • 1 0
 @taprider: yep
  • 4 0
 @ReserveWheels: Can you send me some to "test out"?
  • 2 0
 @noakeabean: @ReserveWheels: We should probably have people testing in different nations to see... Things and stuff... and to make sure... for reasons... I will take the burden of testing for my fellow Canadians, because it's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me.
Plus, these would look great on my reserves! Smile
  • 3 0
 @noakeabean: For the low, low price of $49.99...you got it.
  • 1 2
 @ReserveWheels: How about the low low price of 0$
  • 10 3
 $50?!

But wait we already have a different valve we can use! It's called schrader - used everywhere else.
  • 2 1
 Right? Why couldn't Reserve just start drilling their rims for Schrader and shipping them with grommets for anybody who still wants to run Presta? That would solve basically all of the same problems (more airflow, cores never come loose, valves won't bend in a crash) while still being compatible with nearly every bike pump in existence plus all of the tire inflators for motorized vehicles. But then I guess they wouldn't be able to sell as many of these $50 valves.
  • 4 0
 Never understood why we got rid of Schrader - I could inflate my tires in gas stations or with other regular pumps. Does anybody know the reason?

Having said that and with little hope that Schrader becomes the standard again, hope this Fillmore gets scale and lower the price. Hate my current valves.
  • 7 3
 Umm, $49.99. Given current prestas last years, can be bought for less than $10 a set and a pack of 20 cores is less than $10, why? The current ones also flow plenty to seat tires.
  • 6 3
 I think you'd be surprised by the increased airflow. Makes seating super easy.
  • 2 6
flag friendlyfoe (25 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @ReserveWheels: never had an issue with seating tires and these are ugly as sin.
  • 1 1
 @ReserveWheels: But you can just pull the presta core and then it flows even more air then these and doesn't cost 50 bucks? it's not like unscrewing the core to seat a tire is some huge task...?

I mean if these came on my new wheels I'm sure I'd be fine with them. But current presta valves are just not that big of a hassle to need a $50 dollar upgrade...

Also I don't get the point of "backing off the cap and airing down to the perfect pressure" Because you then have to take the cap off and use a gauge to check the pressure anyway? (I mean the majority of people that are "airing down" are gonna want to check what pressure they are lowering down to so they don't ruin those nice carbon rims)
  • 5 0
 That price is really unfortunate. For $20-30 and twice the price of Presta for a set, I would get one for every wheel, $50 -nah its worth struggling with Presta.
  • 3 0
 Lol “it’s worth struggling”
  • 3 0
 Not sure why everyone is shitting all over this idea. I'm not sure there is a mass market for $50 valve as regular prestas valves work fine for the majority of people/setups. But if it works for those tougher situations then it could be well worth the price for some poeple.
  • 3 1
 Ok, this is pretty awesome. Was ready to purchase 6 for all my wheels but at $50 usd for a set .... that's too rich for this Canadian. Love the concept and design and the problem this solves.
  • 5 4
 So, they took an easily-serviceable valve and made it more difficult to service. Then jacked up the price on it. If only there was another high-volume valve out there that cars, dirtbikes, and street motorcycles already used, which was also easy to service. And it could start with shr- and end in -ader. That would be so cool. Reserve, when you make items don't be like Mercedes and BMW engineers where you forget that servicing the item shouldn't be more difficult than the design you're trying to replace. I don't want to have to remove my tires to have to service your unique design.
  • 3 1
 cant inject sealant through one of those
  • 1 3
 @adrennan: Didn't even think about that... you probably need a proprietary injector tool... I'm sure it'll be reasonably priced. Let's say... $3,000?
  • 4 1
 @bonkmasterflex: wut? I was saying that schrader valves cant get sealant injected through them. Sometimes giving a little top off through the valve is just way easier than unseating the tire.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: Yes you can. If the tire is empty, you can actually do it without even removing the core, but if you want to make it easier you do it just like a presta valve: unthread the core, put in the sealant, put the core back in, you're done. It's the same way they seat tires in an auto shop to get the max volume of air, and you can get the tool at Walmart, any Auto shop, etc.
  • 1 0
 Promising design, albeit a bit expensive at the moment. Curious how the air flow compares to a presta valve without the valve core. @ReserveWheels I don't need to remove the valve core often and its easy to do so, but when I do I need max airflow.
  • 1 0
 But, what if you never needed to remove the core? Fillmore valves use a combination of 7000 series aluminum combined with a stainless steel internal rod and should last as long as you own your bike
  • 3 1
 mine clog fairly often using orange seal or race sealant so might give it a go, mine never seem to clog when im at home with all my spares, usually when i pull up to the trail head or want to adjust mid ride lol
  • 1 0
 Are presta valves *really* that problematic? I've had the occasional clog, and spent some time scouring the shop floor for a valve core that was launched out when I didn't remove it carefully enough, but I'm not sure if that adds up to $50 worth of an annoyance. If I was converting an existing set of wheels over to tubeless, or setting up some new wheels, and these were maybe $5 more than a set of presta valve stems I might consider it, or if I were a mechanic for a race team constantly swapping tires it'd be worth it for the convenience to have these on all the race bikes.

For the average rider/home mechanic who only swaps tires when they are worn out, or sets up a new set of wheels every couple years or so, I don't see the payoff for the add'l cost.

A friend of mine came over with a set of these a month or two ago. He was having issues getting a new tire seated with his floor pump and wanted to borrow my air compressor. He got them prior to release through a rep or something, wasn't clear how he got them, maybe some sorta media/influencer deal as he has a mildly popular youtube channel. He told me, "Check these out, but don't tell anyone or post anything. They haven't been released yet."

We made a big mess trying to put sealant in his new tire 'cause, despite the claim made here, they would *not* thread tightly into my Stan's sealant injector, and we leaked a bunch of sealant all over the floor. Maybe his, being a pre-release, weren't the final design and that issue was fixed?
  • 1 0
 Wait, is Reserve Wheels different than Santa Cruz's Reserve wheel? I'm confused. Looks like they are either really trying to spin it off and separate the brands or there is some confusing branding going on by one of these parties.
  • 3 3
 I have questions. Does it work with inserts? Cushc5seems like it would lock the poppet in place. Also, is the core still removable for cleaning? If you are putting sealant through it from the outside some will get trapped too. Finally, does it work with sealant injectors that go inside the valve, not around it like Stan's?
  • 2 0
 Yep, works with inserts...just need to push valve a bit harder to release air. Any sealant would be pushed through by pump and not stay in valve. And, we'd recommend an injector that goes over the valve.
  • 2 1
 I've got some 76 projects ones on order, looks a neater design and they're £25... 76projects.com/collections/shop-other-accessories/products/hi-flow-no-clog-tubeless-valves
  • 1 0
 I hope 76 did there patent research...
  • 2 0
 Having trouble with the 76projects website loading... but if these Reserve valves are just a copy of those.... I retract my previous comment!
  • 1 0
 @stella10: Has this been done before? I've always hated presta valves, so was pretty excited to see these.
  • 3 0
 76 valves are the same terrible design as V-max and PMP. This design has many flaws which is why it never gained traction with those other brands
  • 1 0
 @AckshunW: Looks like the design internally is different, but the name is literally "Hi Flow, No Clog" which SC literally says in this video LOL.
  • 5 0
 Schrader.
  • 2 0
 sweet! I'll be looking back at these once I get through the little bag of 100 presta cores. Hopefully they're still available in 30years when I need them. ;-)
  • 1 1
 I inflate my tires before every ride, I only add sealant every three months at most (usually more like 4-6mo). Removing a valve core to seat a tire and/or add sealant is much less of a hassle than removing an easy to lose valve cap in a dirt or gravel parking lot every time I ride.
  • 1 0
 FWIW, Fillmore will work without the cap. If you happen to lose the cap, contact our rider support team. We got you.
  • 1 0
 Nice! Glad someone was working on this problem. I think I've already spent *way* more than $50 worth of my personal time fighting with clogged valve stems not letting enough air through to seat a tire.
  • 1 0
 That was our goal.
  • 5 3
 Crap. This is in my wish-I’d-thought-of-that category. Such simple obvious but clever changes! Nice one.
  • 4 1
 $50.00, ahhhh no thanks. Ridiculous pricing!
  • 2 0
 Sorry I can't watch the video because the Maxxis logo isn't aligned with the valve.
  • 1 0
 My question looking at this design....if I lose the dust/aircap on a trail or in the workshop how does the poppet thing then seal back up?
  • 2 0
 The poppet doesn't 'need' the cap to work. Air pressure in tire would hold poppet closed. If you lose the cap, the valve still works to get you home. And, you can contact us and we'll get a new cap out to you.
  • 2 0
 Valve cores get clogged up eventually, especially with more viscus sealants. Just buy a 3$ valve core and problem solved.
  • 2 0
 Do digital tire gauges work with these? I’m guessing that you just use the presta on pumps and gauges?
  • 1 0
 We attempted to ensure proper function with every pump and gauge during the design process.
  • 3 0
 Innovation I can appreciate!
  • 3 0
 Innovative! I like it.
  • 4 3
 So, its a check valve then? Invented in 1907. That marketing though!.....
  • 2 0
 its SC so it's gonna be *$49.99 each
  • 1 0
 An air compressor is only another $50 and with much more use than just seating tires...
  • 2 0
 I've been using these for a month now. I'm a fan, zero issues so far.
  • 1 0
 Thanks Hardtail Party. Love what you're doing over there on your channel.
  • 2 1
 what about when you inevitably bend the pin? another $50?
  • 2 0
 It'd be pretty hard to bend the pin - it's a lot less fragile than what's used in a typical Presta valve, since it extends the whole way through the valve.
  • 1 0
 does it work with CushCore or other tire inserts?
  • 5 0
 100%...yep...just need to push valve a bit harder to release air. But, is compatible.
  • 2 0
 yes
  • 1 0
 Hope they make longer ones for road bike wheels.....
  • 1 0
 The future is a sea of possibilities.
  • 1 0
 awesome
