Reserve's New Aluminum Wheels Come With a Lifetime Warranty

After making their mark in the carbon wheel world, thanks in part to a generous lifetime warranty, Reserve are adding two new aluminum wheelsets to their lineup, the 30|SL AL and the 30|HD AL. And yes, these wheels come with a lifetime warranty too – more on that in a bit.



The rims are made from 6069 aluminum and have a 30mm internal width, a dimension that's become the norm for almost all types of mountain bikes no matter the intended use. The SL rim has 28 holes and weighs 500 grams for the 29” version, while the comparable HD rim has 32 holes and weighs 580 grams.

Reserve 30 AL Details



• SL and HD versions

• Internal rim width: 30mm

• Rim material: 6069 aluminum

• Sapim spokes, DT Swiss 350 hubs

• Weight (mixed wheel 30|HD): 2036 grams (987 g front / 1047 g rear w/ valves)

• Price: $699 USD / Rim only: $150 USD

• Lifetime warranty

• reservewheels.com

• SL and HD versions• Internal rim width: 30mm• Rim material: 6069 aluminum• Sapim spokes, DT Swiss 350 hubs• Weight (mixed wheel 30|HD): 2036 grams (987 g front / 1047 g rear w/ valves)• Price: $699 USD / Rim only: $150 USD• Lifetime warranty



The hookless rims have a 30mm inner width, and a 22mm depth. The asymmetric rim profile allows for a better spoke bracing angle.

Warranty Details

General Warrany Policy

Detail on Issues

DT Swiss' 350 hub is equipped with a 36-tooth star ratchet

Ride Impressions

The SL rims are designed for XC to all-mountain riding, while the HD rims are intended for trail to enduro riding. Essentially, more aggressive riders who are hard on their equipment should likely go with the HD rims, while lighter or less aggressive riders will can save some weight by going with the SL option.Sapim spokes are used to lace the wheels to DT Swiss' workhorse 350 hubs with a 36-tooth ratchet ring. The rim profile is asymmetrical, which offsets the spoke holes in order to allow for more equal spoke tension between the drive and non-drive side.The $699 wheels come pre-taped, and the price includes Reserve's own Fillmore valves. SRAM XD driver or Shimano Microspline options are available, and there's also a version of the HD wheelset with a 157mm Industry Nine 1|1 hub for the SuperBoosters out there. For riders who want to build up their own wheels, the rims are priced at $150 USD each.With carbon wheels, they're typically good until they're not – carbon doesn't dent or deform the way aluminum can, which means that if you crack your carbon rims it's time for a new one no matter what. Carbon rims are also much more expensive than aluminum ones, one of the reasons why lifetime warranties have become a popular selling point in recent years. After all, if you're going to shell out over $1,200 or more on a set of wheels it's nice to know you're covered if something happens.It's a different story with aluminum rims – they're less expensive, and a ding here or a dent there isn't usually the end of the world. It's not a stretch to consider most alloy rims consumable items, something that needs to be replaced after it turns into more of a square than a circle and can no longer be properly trued. That's why Reserve's lifetime warranty is so surprising, and certainly makes these wheels a very attractive proposition. The full terms of the warranty are as follows:• Lifetime warranty for original owner• Crash replacement rim or wheel cost at 50% of retail cost• Ship out complete wheels as first option, rims and service credit as second option• Dented rim, no paint chipping, holding air: crash replacement• Dented rim, paint chipping, holding or not holding air: warranty• Dented rim, not holding air: warranty• Seam separation: warranty• Crack at spoke hole: warrantyBasically, if the rim becomes dented enough to prevent a tubeless tire from holding air, Reserve will replace it free of charge. It's tough to beat those terms, especially considering that we're talking about a $699 wheelset here.Getting the Reserve wheels up and running was as easy as it gets, thanks in part to those handy Reserve valves. Yes, they're expensive when purchased on their own, but the fact that they come with this wheelset is an added bonus. They allow much more airflow than a Presta valve does, which makes it easier to get tubeless tires seated and sealed with a regular floor pump. I've been running Continental's Krpytotal tires in the DH casing inflated to 20 psi in the front and 22 psi in the rear.I have a few weeks of riding time on these wheels so far, and many of those rides have been in softer, muddier conditions, so this isn't anywhere near a comprehensive, long-term test. That said, so far I have zero complaints about the feel of these wheels out on the trail – they haven't exhibited any unwanted characteristics during high speed cornering or rough landings, and they're still rolling as straight and true as when I pulled them out of the box.The weight of the HD|AL wheels feels very reasonable, and even though they took the spot of a fancy carbon wheelset that was 300 grams lighter the extra grams haven't bothered me in the slightest. The DT Swiss 350 hub's 36-tooth ratchet ring creates a 10-degree engagement angle, another number that I don't mind, despite not being the fastest engaging option on the market. My local trails don't have a ton of slow-speed ratcheting maneuvers, but even in those scenarios I've never thought, “If only I had a faster engaging hub...”I'll keep riding these wheels over the coming months and report back if anything unexpected happens, but so far they're sitting firmly at the top of my 'highly recommended' list. The lifetime rim warranty combined with J-bend spokes laced to DT Swiss' proven 350 hubs is a recipe for success – there aren't many other wheelsets on the market that tick all the boxes the way these ones do.