Reserve's New Aluminum Wheels Come With a Lifetime Warranty

Feb 15, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

After making their mark in the carbon wheel world, thanks in part to a generous lifetime warranty, Reserve are adding two new aluminum wheelsets to their lineup, the 30|SL AL and the 30|HD AL. And yes, these wheels come with a lifetime warranty too – more on that in a bit.

The rims are made from 6069 aluminum and have a 30mm internal width, a dimension that's become the norm for almost all types of mountain bikes no matter the intended use. The SL rim has 28 holes and weighs 500 grams for the 29” version, while the comparable HD rim has 32 holes and weighs 580 grams.
Reserve 30 AL Details

• SL and HD versions
• Internal rim width: 30mm
• Rim material: 6069 aluminum
• Sapim spokes, DT Swiss 350 hubs
• Weight (mixed wheel 30|HD): 2036 grams (987 g front / 1047 g rear w/ valves)
• Price: $699 USD / Rim only: $150 USD
• Lifetime warranty
reservewheels.com


The SL rims are designed for XC to all-mountain riding, while the HD rims are intended for trail to enduro riding. Essentially, more aggressive riders who are hard on their equipment should likely go with the HD rims, while lighter or less aggressive riders will can save some weight by going with the SL option.

Sapim spokes are used to lace the wheels to DT Swiss' workhorse 350 hubs with a 36-tooth ratchet ring. The rim profile is asymmetrical, which offsets the spoke holes in order to allow for more equal spoke tension between the drive and non-drive side.

The $699 wheels come pre-taped, and the price includes Reserve's own Fillmore valves. SRAM XD driver or Shimano Microspline options are available, and there's also a version of the HD wheelset with a 157mm Industry Nine 1|1 hub for the SuperBoosters out there. For riders who want to build up their own wheels, the rims are priced at $150 USD each.

The hookless rims have a 30mm inner width, and a 22mm depth.
The asymmetric rim profile allows for a better spoke bracing angle.


Warranty Details

With carbon wheels, they're typically good until they're not – carbon doesn't dent or deform the way aluminum can, which means that if you crack your carbon rims it's time for a new one no matter what. Carbon rims are also much more expensive than aluminum ones, one of the reasons why lifetime warranties have become a popular selling point in recent years. After all, if you're going to shell out over $1,200 or more on a set of wheels it's nice to know you're covered if something happens.

It's a different story with aluminum rims – they're less expensive, and a ding here or a dent there isn't usually the end of the world. It's not a stretch to consider most alloy rims consumable items, something that needs to be replaced after it turns into more of a square than a circle and can no longer be properly trued. That's why Reserve's lifetime warranty is so surprising, and certainly makes these wheels a very attractive proposition. The full terms of the warranty are as follows:

General Warrany Policy
• Lifetime warranty for original owner
• Crash replacement rim or wheel cost at 50% of retail cost
• Ship out complete wheels as first option, rims and service credit as second option

Detail on Issues
• Dented rim, no paint chipping, holding air: crash replacement
• Dented rim, paint chipping, holding or not holding air: warranty
• Dented rim, not holding air: warranty
• Seam separation: warranty
• Crack at spoke hole: warranty

Basically, if the rim becomes dented enough to prevent a tubeless tire from holding air, Reserve will replace it free of charge. It's tough to beat those terms, especially considering that we're talking about a $699 wheelset here.


DT Swiss' 350 hub is equipped with a 36-tooth star ratchet


Ride Impressions

Getting the Reserve wheels up and running was as easy as it gets, thanks in part to those handy Reserve valves. Yes, they're expensive when purchased on their own, but the fact that they come with this wheelset is an added bonus. They allow much more airflow than a Presta valve does, which makes it easier to get tubeless tires seated and sealed with a regular floor pump. I've been running Continental's Krpytotal tires in the DH casing inflated to 20 psi in the front and 22 psi in the rear.

I have a few weeks of riding time on these wheels so far, and many of those rides have been in softer, muddier conditions, so this isn't anywhere near a comprehensive, long-term test. That said, so far I have zero complaints about the feel of these wheels out on the trail – they haven't exhibited any unwanted characteristics during high speed cornering or rough landings, and they're still rolling as straight and true as when I pulled them out of the box.

The weight of the HD|AL wheels feels very reasonable, and even though they took the spot of a fancy carbon wheelset that was 300 grams lighter the extra grams haven't bothered me in the slightest. The DT Swiss 350 hub's 36-tooth ratchet ring creates a 10-degree engagement angle, another number that I don't mind, despite not being the fastest engaging option on the market. My local trails don't have a ton of slow-speed ratcheting maneuvers, but even in those scenarios I've never thought, “If only I had a faster engaging hub...”

I'll keep riding these wheels over the coming months and report back if anything unexpected happens, but so far they're sitting firmly at the top of my 'highly recommended' list. The lifetime rim warranty combined with J-bend spokes laced to DT Swiss' proven 350 hubs is a recipe for success – there aren't many other wheelsets on the market that tick all the boxes the way these ones do.



71 Comments

  • 85 0
 Hold on a second…did Santa Cruz just make the best value wheel set on the market!?
  • 10 18
flag scott-townes (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yes and they're about to get a flood of warranty claims beginning with, "I was just riding along..."
  • 42 0
 The rest of the industries alloy wheel manufacturers just let out a collective: “ooh for f$&ksakes, now we’re going to have to”

Great for us consumers!
  • 3 0
 @brycepiwek: Was thinking the same thing. Been a DT user forever and this offer from SC might sway me the next time i need a set of wheels.
  • 12 15
 No, that'd be Hunt wheels. Best value out there.
  • 1 1
 Aren't these the same price as EX471s?
  • 5 6
 @SlavikChris: if you like your rims cracking, then yes go for Hunt.
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: lol. Just minding my own biz when a ROCK of an all things just hit my wheel and tacoed it.
  • 1 0
 @seraph: @seraph: what's your experience with Hunt rims cracking? Are you referring to their alloy or carbon offerings?
  • 53 0
 Is this the best combo? reliable dt swiss hubs, good rims, relatively not too expensive and fillmore valves?
  • 9 0
 ya this seems like a smokin deal
  • 6 0
 For sure, never cared about having carbon itself but the lifetime warranty is probably enough to sway me to buying complete wheels for the first time. So many complete wheels have a weak link in the spec somewhere, but these seem ideal and the high price seems justifiable with a lifetime warranty. Just hope they don't get massively more expensive by the time they're sold in UK.
  • 38 0
 Basically DT Swiss 1700 series wheels without straightpull, without centerlock and with better warranty.

Nice one Reserve, this is what riders want! Smile
  • 6 0
 I just priced out a set of those yesterday at my LBS. the 1700’s were $1400 CAD. These will come in significantly less. SC FTW.
  • 5 0
 @BermJunky: The trick with DT Swiss wheels is that you don't buy them in Canada... Paid around $ 800 CAD for my set of 1700s...
  • 2 0
 @HeyBaumeister: smoking deal. Great wheels.
  • 1 0
 @BermJunky: if this is correct, MSRP for the full 30 HD AL wheelset is $915 CAD on HLC's website.

Definitely a good deal, less than $1000 CAD for a Alloy wheelset with lifetime warranty.
  • 40 0
 Reserve me a set please
  • 14 0
 So I just need to make sure my already dented rim no longer holds air and the new one is free? Case in point.
  • 10 0
 Case a point(ed rock).
  • 1 0
 Or just make sure the paint is cracked
  • 1 2
 That's what I was thinking. Dinged my rim but still holding air? Time for the sledgehammer! Big Grin

However, the cost of a wheel rebuild each time will probably make me pause.
  • 2 0
 @Aleven: shipping a complete wheel is the first option on warranty if I read correctly, which is also a major plus
  • 12 0
 I thought 350 hubs and Fillmore stems alone were $700! Pretty good deal, no?
  • 3 0
 Excellent deal. Unless these aluminum rims have the toughest paint and weakest metal known to man, you can be on a single wheelset brand for a LONG time.
  • 8 0
 Tire Insert manufactures must also be holding their breath.

Cushcore/Tannus? Nah, bro/maam. I got this lifetime replacement policy that covers all the damage I'm going to do to this wheel running 12psi! Send it!
  • 10 0
 I did not see this coming
  • 9 1
 Huh, pretty affordable and Santa Cruz! Those 2 words have never been written in the same sentence before.
  • 4 0
 Better double check your maths there friend
  • 8 0
 My next wheelset!
  • 3 0
 Is there someone here who can describe their experience with Santa Cruz's warranty system? If I buy these wheels online, what does the process look like for getting a warrantied replacement? Time from claim to wheel being delivered? Shipping costs?
  • 7 0
 Well done SC!
  • 4 0
 So i can run tubeless at 18psi and not feel bad at pinging off rocks? All I gotta do is keep smashing until they don't hold air?
  • 5 0
 Come on, there's got to be a catch? If something is too good to be true, it usually isn't.
  • 2 0
 I ride DT Swiss 350s with the uber-beefy Spank rims, because I'm heavy and not very light on my feet, so I've blown up a bunch of hubs (including Hopes) and dented tons of rims even though it's not all that rocky around here. These are priced about what that combo would cost me at my LBS. Going one way or the other, then, would be a matter of the warranty. If this is the real deal and gets turned over quickly, I could see this working out well. If it takes a while - well, that would mean you're off the bike for a while. If you've got an LBS that's on it and not too backlogged, you could get a new rim laced to your hubs in a day or two.

Either way - the smart way to do it is to keep the shitty stock rear wheel that comes with your bike, so you have something to ride while waiting for the replacement/rebuild.

Incidentally, I don't know why anyone would want to deal with anything other than ratchet hubs. Easy maintenance (and no worry about those tiny mini springs and pawls getting lost when you take apart your fancy I9 hub), bullet proof. If you want faster engagement, the 54 tooth ratchet kit is dead easy to install yourself in five minutes with no tools required.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer This might be too subjective to answer, but I wonder if you could make any comparisons based on your experience so far. Like, in my experience, RaceFace and Stan's rims that I've owned have been made of butter. They dent and deform and go out of true if you look at them funny. I've had good luck with alloy DT Swiss. I think these are pretty common experiences. So I guess the question is: do you feel like the riding that these have withstood would have been likely to damage some of their competitors, or is it still too early to say?
  • 2 1
 Hi Santa Cruz,
what is your experience? Aren't there many more defective rims due to the almost unasked / unlimited „warranty“? Directly half of all those commenting here are now happy to case more and dent rims without thinking. Are there also new hubs and spokes, as with carbon wheels as you mentioned in your FAQ? What happens to all the old spokes and hubs?
Unfortunately, I can't find a FAQ on sustainability on your homepage.

Basically, I think the concept is pretty cool, the wheelset also turns me on, but I would still be interested to know what you think about the incentive to dent the rims and whether the remaining components end up in the rubbish or are recycled?

All the best for you
  • 2 0
 Nice deal, esp with lifetime warranty replacement, when I was riding aluminum wheels I'd kill one every year.

I'[d still rather have a good carbon, they last longer, so you avoid wheel failures.
  • 11 10
 "which means that if you crack your carbon rims it's time for a new one no matter what"

And if you gave the same impact to an alloy rim, it's very probably time for a new one as well.
  • 4 0
 Would be sweet to see these wheels on Santa Cruz complete bikes!
  • 4 0
 This is AMAZING. Next wheel set for sure
  • 2 0
 If we start seeing these on their builds that’ll be way more enticing. They always had shit wheels on non carbon wheel builds.
  • 1 0
 Whilst the rim costs a lot more than a raceface arc hd, when you keep getting the ones you bent replaced for 50% off it will end up much cheaper in the long run.
  • 2 1
 Stickers should be a different colour. How will others know I have splashed out for the carbon set when these cheap ones look the same?
  • 1 1
 Did you really buy wheels to impress other people????
  • 3 0
 Not much to complain about here.
  • 3 0
 Hmm, this or @raceface Turbine R for almost double the price.
  • 1 0
 I ride carbon wheels and will continue to because I enjoy how they ride
But when it comes to alloy, I can’t see why you’d ride anything other than these at this point
  • 1 2
 This seems like a great deal for some solid wheels, they will sell a lot of these I'm sure. That warranty on AL is setting quite the precedent as well, definitely curious to see how other wheel manus react. However, personally, I'd rather have a higher engagement hub and not give any money to PON.
  • 1 0
 Now bring back mid to high end alloy frame builds with these wheels, proper suspension and brakes. How about an XT alloy Hightower for $7500 CAD?
  • 2 0
 Can we have these with I9 hydra?
  • 16 0
 Sure, just buy the rims on their own and lace them to whatever you want.
  • 2 0
 $150 per rim is right on par with DT's best offerings, and with a better warranty this is quickly going to become a wheelbuilder's favorite
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: they even have that hub option on their homepage
  • 1 0
 Ah nevermind it is a different i9 hub, sry
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: 987 + 1047=2,034 not 2036. where the extra two grams come from?
  • 2 0
 Cool! I can alread “feelmore” money in my wallet
  • 1 0
 Are the rims covered if someone else does the build and the spoke holes crack?
  • 2 0
 Well, there they are, my ideal wheelset. Great job SC!
  • 1 0
 Did SC make a ton of extras for the bike boom and realize now they'll have waaay too many or what?
  • 1 0
 no hyperglide freehub option? what do they think we're saving enough money that we deserve an xd cassette?
  • 1 0
 what next? Affordable SC full sus bike in Al? Hold my bear and take my money
  • 1 0
 Grizzly, Black or Polar?
  • 1 1
 Maybe they will spec these on their lower and mid range bikes instead of garbage ones that some specs have
  • 2 0
 Would buy
  • 2 0
 Bummer, No HG hub.
  • 1 1
 Probably selling it at a loss considering it comes with the Fillmore valves
  • 1 0
 There will be blood
Below threshold threads are hidden





