Video: Young UK Ripper Gives New SixSixOne Helmet a Proper Test

PRESS RELEASE: SixSixOne
The 661 Protection, RESET MIPS Helmet has landed.
A MIPS addition to our best selling full face at the most affordable price point.
The dust barely settled before we hit the road to go test ride our final prototypes. Join us for a rad Reset (first) ride with @lil_o_robbo (aka Owen Robinson) and Caldwell Visuals.
For the first time, SixSixOne are bringing MIPS
Technology to a full-face helmet with budget friendly price-point. We’ve worked closely with MIPS to become one of the first brands to feature their brand new E2 System, designed specifically for Full-Face helmets to reduce rotational forces transmitted in a crash.
The RESET MIPS will be available in two brand new colourways – Geo-Blorange for those who want to stand out , and Deep Forest Green for riders who want something a little more understated.
Like our standard RESET
Helmet; it will be available in 7 sizes from three separate shells from XXS to XXL, the Reset MIPS will fit riders of nearly all-ages with exceptional comfort.
- MIPS “E2”Brain Protection System - low friction layer designed to reduce rotational forces transferred to the brain from angled impacts to the head.
- Lightweight ABS shell
- Large angular vents increase cold air intake and heat exhaust flow through
- Large sculpted eyeport for great vision and goggle fitment
- Complies to standards: CPSC, CE: 1078, AS/NZS 2063
- Sizes XXS-XXL (48 - 64cm)
MSRP - $149.99 / €159.99 / £115.00
Shop RESET at www.sixsixone.com
Rider - Owen Robinson (Lil Robbo)
Video - Caldwell Visuals
