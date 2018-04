The first round of the 2018 HSBC UK National Downhill Series took place at Cwmcarn, in South Wales over the weekend.



Results:





Elite Men:

1 Matt Walker (UK) 2.29.589

2 Danny Hart 2.30.878

3 Mike Jones 2.31.777

4 Laurie Greenland 2.31.866

5 Adam Brayton 2.32.233

Elite Women:

1 Rachel Atherton 2.47.917

2 Tahnée Seagrave 2.50.772

3 Katy Curd 2.52.788

4 Lucy Drees 3.13.409

5 Abbie Sloan 3.13.839