Results: 2021 Master's World Championships Cross Country Pra Loup

Aug 23, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
The results are in. See who took the rainbow jersey for each category, ages 35 and up.
















Posted In:
Racing and Events Results World Championships 2021 XC Racing


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Yeah, looks like a sprint finish too. Congrats to Stan Ford 4th in 70+. The French guy that won has been World Champ every year for at least the past 15. Must be a beast.
  • 1 0
 Win for Tinker. Woohoo!

