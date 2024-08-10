Powered by Outside

Results: 2024 Leadville 100

Aug 10, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
2024 Leadville 100 Results
photo

Women

1. Melisa Rollins, 7:10:10
2. Sofia Gomez Villafane, 7:14:03
3. Michaela Thompson, 7:14:25
4. Erin Huck, 7:20:14
5. Sarah Lange, 7:20:42
6. Ellen Campbell, 7:23:04
7. Deanna Mayles, 7:24:34
8. Hannah Otto, 7:28:48
9. Crystal Anthony, 7:30:21
10. Haley Smith, 7:31:42

bigquotesThe race first lit up on St Kevin's and I don’t know if I have ever made a lead group before. I said to Sophia [Gomez Villafane], ‘Dude I’m here’. The next decisive part of the race came on the descent of Powerline. I ended up taking the lead there but didn't want that to be where the gap was made, so I sat up and waited for Sophia and Michaela.

“I was feeling really good on Columbine so I decided to attack there instead. Once I'd done so, I was afraid of blowing up, or cramping, but I was alone the rest of the day. I had no idea I'd won until I could see the red carpet, and then I just lost it. Melisa Rollins

Full results here.


photo

Men

1. Keegan Swenson, 5:49:08
2. John Gaston, 6:04:50
3. Cole Paton, 6:06:40
4. Lachlan Morton, 6:09:30
5. Payson McElveen, 6:09:33
6. Russell Finserwald, 6:12:47
7. Matthew Beers, 6:12:49
8. Torbjorn Andre Roed, 6:13:55
9. Alex Wild, 6:17:55
10. Zach Calton, 6:18:48

bigquotesI'm stoked with that ride, and to win the race for the fourth time in a row. I set the pace on the first climb up St Kevin's to create a select group but then I flatted near the top of Powerline and had to ride like that until the first feed zone. I got a quick wheel change there and then got my head down and rode, eventually making contact with John [Gaston] at the foot of Columbine.

From there, I rode at my own pace, and once I'd gone clear just tried to extend the gap. I wasn't sure if I was able to go faster than last year or not, I think I was close to the pace at one point but then the wind picked up and that slowed me down.

It was an awesome day out and I'm looking forward to the rest of the series. I'm glad I've got a bit of a cushion on the leaderboard as the next races will be more open, tactical, and faster. Keegan Swenson

photo
The winning bike. A full bike check can be found here.

Full results here.


Photo credits: Lifetime

Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Leadville 100


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,771 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Expert Rider Passes Away After Crash at 2024 USA Cycling National Downhill Championships in North Carolina
82704 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Grips Pinkbike Editors Actually Use
50327 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 - Hard to Ignore
49346 views
First Ride: Schwalbe's New Albert Gravity Pro Tires Use a Radial Casing for Improved Grip
42414 views
YT Industries Announces Jeffsy Uncaged 14 (And It Comes With an Action Figure)
35908 views
Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Drop Bar Santa Cruz Highball - 2024 Leadville 100
30309 views
Tech Briefing: Signature Pedals, Steel Hardtails, An Iron Maiden Collab & More
26607 views
First Look: Creature Cycles' Galago Enduro Bike
26034 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 2 0
 Ok guys, is Keegan even hooman at this point?
  • 2 0
 Yawn
  • 1 0
 Flappy paddles win medals.
  • 1 0
 Drop bars wins!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.065359
Mobile Version of Website