Results: 2024 Leadville 100

I'm stoked with that ride, and to win the race for the fourth time in a row. I set the pace on the first climb up St Kevin's to create a select group but then I flatted near the top of Powerline and had to ride like that until the first feed zone. I got a quick wheel change there and then got my head down and rode, eventually making contact with John [Gaston] at the foot of Columbine.



From there, I rode at my own pace, and once I'd gone clear just tried to extend the gap. I wasn't sure if I was able to go faster than last year or not, I think I was close to the pace at one point but then the wind picked up and that slowed me down.



It was an awesome day out and I'm looking forward to the rest of the series. I'm glad I've got a bit of a cushion on the leaderboard as the next races will be more open, tactical, and faster. — Keegan Swenson