Results: 2024 Leadville 100

2024 Leadville 100 ResultsWomen
1. Melisa Rollins, 7:10:10
2. Sofia Gomez Villafane, 7:14:03
3. Michaela Thompson, 7:14:25
4. Erin Huck, 7:20:14
5. Sarah Lange, 7:20:42
6. Ellen Campbell, 7:23:04
7. Deanna Mayles, 7:24:34
8. Hannah Otto, 7:28:48
9. Crystal Anthony, 7:30:21
10. Haley Smith, 7:31:42
|The race first lit up on St Kevin's and I don’t know if I have ever made a lead group before. I said to Sophia [Gomez Villafane], ‘Dude I’m here’. The next decisive part of the race came on the descent of Powerline. I ended up taking the lead there but didn't want that to be where the gap was made, so I sat up and waited for Sophia and Michaela.
“I was feeling really good on Columbine so I decided to attack there instead. Once I'd done so, I was afraid of blowing up, or cramping, but I was alone the rest of the day. I had no idea I'd won until I could see the red carpet, and then I just lost it.— Melisa Rollins
Full results here
.Men
1. Keegan Swenson, 5:49:08
2. John Gaston, 6:04:50
3. Cole Paton, 6:06:40
4. Lachlan Morton, 6:09:30
5. Payson McElveen, 6:09:33
6. Russell Finserwald, 6:12:47
7. Matthew Beers, 6:12:49
8. Torbjorn Andre Roed, 6:13:55
9. Alex Wild, 6:17:55
10. Zach Calton, 6:18:48
|I'm stoked with that ride, and to win the race for the fourth time in a row. I set the pace on the first climb up St Kevin's to create a select group but then I flatted near the top of Powerline and had to ride like that until the first feed zone. I got a quick wheel change there and then got my head down and rode, eventually making contact with John [Gaston] at the foot of Columbine.
From there, I rode at my own pace, and once I'd gone clear just tried to extend the gap. I wasn't sure if I was able to go faster than last year or not, I think I was close to the pace at one point but then the wind picked up and that slowed me down.
It was an awesome day out and I'm looking forward to the rest of the series. I'm glad I've got a bit of a cushion on the leaderboard as the next races will be more open, tactical, and faster.— Keegan Swenson
Full results here
Photo credits: Lifetime