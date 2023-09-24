Results: 2024 Paris Olympics XCO Test Event

Results:

Women



1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:12:49

2nd. Laura Stigger: 1:13:28

3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:13:45

4th. Haley Batten: 1:13:50

5th. Sina Frei: 1:14:02



Men



1st. Victor Koretzky: 1:14:16

2nd. Anton Cooper: 1:14:17

3rd. Nino Schurter: 1:14:20

4th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:14:30

5th. Gunnar Holmgren: 1:14:41



Full Results:

Women

Men

The results are in from the Paris 2024 Olympics test event for mountain biking with Loana Lecomte and Victor Koretzky taking the top honours. Check out who else was fast this weekend below.