Results: 2024 Paris Olympics XCO Test Event

Sep 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Paris 2024 Olympics test event for mountain biking with Loana Lecomte and Victor Koretzky taking the top honours. Check out who else was fast this weekend below.



Results:


Women

1st. Loana Lecomte: 1:12:49
2nd. Laura Stigger: 1:13:28
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:13:45
4th. Haley Batten: 1:13:50
5th. Sina Frei: 1:14:02

Men

1st. Victor Koretzky: 1:14:16
2nd. Anton Cooper: 1:14:17
3rd. Nino Schurter: 1:14:20
4th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:14:30
5th. Gunnar Holmgren: 1:14:41


Full Results:


Women

photo

Men

photo
photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Paris Olympics XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,725 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: How Canyon's KIS Could Change Mountain Biking, and Why It Probably Won't
61270 views
28 Handlebar & Stem Setups of Enduro World Cup Riders
46412 views
Kona Announces New Aluminum Process X
43662 views
Yeti Releases SB120 Lunch Ride
38414 views
Flat Pedals Still Win Medals, Consistent Top Performers & More Things We Learned from the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023
34525 views
Red Bull Releases Statement on a Women's Category at Rampage
33327 views
First Ride: Merida One-Sixty FR
32714 views
Review: TranzX EDP01 Wireless Electronic Dropper Post
32281 views

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Why were van der poel and pidcock so far off the front?
  • 1 0
 Damn Gunnar! Woot woot!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.042990
Mobile Version of Website