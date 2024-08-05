Powered by Outside

Results: 2024 USA Gravity MTB Nationals - Downhill

Aug 5, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Results:

Women

1st. Anna Newkirk 2:06.775
2nd. Kailey Skelton +0:04.928
3rd. Mazie Hayden +0:12.091
4th. Maylei Leaneagh +0:12.481
5th. Abigail Hogie +0:12.491
Men

1st. Austin Dooley 1:52.475
2nd. Aaron Gwin +0:00.430
3rd. Luca Shaw +0:01.017
4th. Ryan Pinkerton +0:01.146
5th. Richie Rude +0:01.738

Junior Women

1st. Matilda Melton 2:12.837
2nd. Kale Cushman +0:01.484
3rd. Julia Lofqvist Traum +0:06.611
4th. Teagan Heap +0:06.819
5th. Addison Buckinberger +0:08.207
Junior Men

1st. Asa Vermette 1:51.399
2nd. Lucas Dedora +0:02.204
3rd. Ryder Lawrence +0:04.414
4th. Gavin Tomlinson +0:06.212
5th. Jack Zenoni +0:07.227



Women

photo

Men

photo
photo

Junior Women

photo

Junior Men

photo
photo
photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,501 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Troy Lee Buys Back His Company
43198 views
First Ride: Aper Kompace - Now THAT's A High Pivot
41105 views
Pinkbike Poll: Should Downhill Bikes Have More Than 200 Millimeters of Travel?
38372 views
First Ride: Marin Quake - The Purple Park Machine
38126 views
DH Field Test: Giant Glory - Versatile, or Conflicted?
33385 views
5 Things We Learned from the 2024 Paris Olympics
31568 views
Check Out: the Lightest Bashguard, Smallest Pump, Tiniest Tire Plug, & More
31082 views
Tech Randoms From Ard Rock 2024
30155 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

12 Comments
  • 46 0
 Sadly, a legend passed on that hill yesterday. RIP Scott.

www.instagram.com/p/C-TCtuqx881/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA=
  • 17 0
 I'm not sure what's more exciting, Vermette beating the Elites or Gwin being so close behind. RIP Scott
  • 4 4
 Not to take anything away from Asa, but I think between his run and the pros dropping in there was a terrible crash which tragically claimed the life of a racer and caused a 2 hour pause. I imagine many of the pros were feeling slightly off their game as a result?
  • 2 0
 @ChiefSilverback:

No. The Junior pros and the pros ran basically at same time. We were watching the live timing while driving home on Sunday. The crash happened earlier in the day during Cat 1 racing. Asa and Austin's runs both occurred after the two-hour delay.

It was pretty nerve-wracking for us as we had a lot of friends back racing, knew there was a two-hour hold for ambulance access but could get no word from the hill due to the lack of service at Ride Rock Creek. Though we were pretty sure from where the live timing paused that it was someone in Cat 1 35-39.
  • 12 0
 Seems strange to post the results with no mention of the tragic accident that occurred!
  • 5 0
 Exactly what I thought. Vital put up a nice article paying their respects: www.vitalmtb.com/news/news/rest-peace-scott-huntley
  • 5 0
 @TStruckMTB: In PB's "defense," Vital is about 100X more tapped into the USDH scene than Pinkbike.
  • 1 0
 @Hogfly: they're reporting on it so it's pretty indefensible to not mention it at all
  • 7 1
 Does that mean that Asa gets both sleeves stars and stripes? Haha.
  • 1 0
 Was this at Wind Rock?
  • 2 0
 rock Creek







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.063386
Mobile Version of Website