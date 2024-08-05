Results: 2024 USA Gravity MTB Nationals - Downhill

Women
1st. Anna Newkirk 2:06.775
2nd. Kailey Skelton +0:04.928
3rd. Mazie Hayden +0:12.091
4th. Maylei Leaneagh +0:12.481
5th. Abigail Hogie +0:12.491
Men
1st. Austin Dooley 1:52.475
2nd. Aaron Gwin +0:00.430
3rd. Luca Shaw +0:01.017
4th. Ryan Pinkerton +0:01.146
5th. Richie Rude +0:01.738
Junior Women
1st. Matilda Melton 2:12.837
2nd. Kale Cushman +0:01.484
3rd. Julia Lofqvist Traum +0:06.611
4th. Teagan Heap +0:06.819
5th. Addison Buckinberger +0:08.207
Junior Men
1st. Asa Vermette 1:51.399
2nd. Lucas Dedora +0:02.204
3rd. Ryder Lawrence +0:04.414
4th. Gavin Tomlinson +0:06.212
5th. Jack Zenoni +0:07.227
www.instagram.com/p/C-TCtuqx881/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA=
No. The Junior pros and the pros ran basically at same time. We were watching the live timing while driving home on Sunday. The crash happened earlier in the day during Cat 1 racing. Asa and Austin's runs both occurred after the two-hour delay.
It was pretty nerve-wracking for us as we had a lot of friends back racing, knew there was a two-hour hold for ambulance access but could get no word from the hill due to the lack of service at Ride Rock Creek. Though we were pretty sure from where the live timing paused that it was someone in Cat 1 35-39.