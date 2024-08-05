Pinkbike.com
Results: 2024 USA Gravity MTB Nationals - Enduro
Aug 5, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
2 Comments
Results:
Women
1st.
BEAR Chloe 22:15.2
2nd.
MURDOCK Porsha 22:19.7
3rd.
MORRISON Amy 22:46.2
4th.
NAUGHTON Isabella 23:15.6
5th.
BIXLER Erin 23:44.9
Men
1st.
RUDE Richie 17:56.7
2nd.
BROWN Jack 18:04.5
3rd.
FISHER Jt 18:06.6
4th.
MADER Cameron 18:16.4
5th.
NESTOROFF Nikolas 18:23.2
Women
Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Enduro Racing
Results
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,501 articles
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
willie2020
(19 mins ago)
Why is Richie's hometown always listed as Golden, CO? That's Yeti's HQ, not his residence as far as I know.
[Reply]
1
0
dirtnapped
(24 mins ago)
Did I miss any coverage from the Whistler Enduro?
[Reply]
