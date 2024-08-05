Powered by Outside

Results: 2024 USA Gravity MTB Nationals - Enduro

Aug 5, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Results:


Women

1st. BEAR Chloe 22:15.2
2nd. MURDOCK Porsha 22:19.7
3rd. MORRISON Amy 22:46.2
4th. NAUGHTON Isabella 23:15.6
5th. BIXLER Erin 23:44.9

Men

1st. RUDE Richie 17:56.7
2nd. BROWN Jack 18:04.5
3rd. FISHER Jt 18:06.6
4th. MADER Cameron 18:16.4
5th. NESTOROFF Nikolas 18:23.2



Women

photo

Men

photo
photo


