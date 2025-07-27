Powered by Outside

Results: 2025 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series Round 3

Jul 26, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the 2025 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series Round 3 at Solitude Mountain Bike Park.

Check out who went fastest and the full results below.


Pro Women:

1st. Kailey Skelton: 2:24.074
2nd. Maylei Leaneargh: 2:27.318 // +3.244
3rd. Kallie Stewart: 2:28.378 // +4.304
4th. Isabella Naughton: 2:28.703 +4.629
5th. Taylor Ostgaard: 2:34.145 +10.071


Pro Men:

1st. Alden Pate: 2:03.034
2nd. Danta Silva: 2:04.208 // +1.174
3rd. Aaron Gwin: 2:04.586 // +1.552
4th. Drake Parker: 2:05.169 // +2.135
5th. Cole Suetos: 2:05.242 // +2.208


Full Results

Pro Women:
photo

Pro Men:
photo
photo


You can view the full set of results for every category here.



11 Comments
  • 233
 Freestyle Moto legend Mike Metzger making a DH comeback at age 49?
  • 70
 can confirm, did a lap with him!
  • 20
 @manglermixer: very cool
  • 90
 Kyle Strait just ~8 seconds behind Gwinn is awesome.
  • 40
 Utah DH fans showed up in droves! So stoked to see USDH making a fan base comeback! Thankyou to everyone who came out and supported this event - follow @prodownhillseries on Instagram to see the highlights from the weekend!
  • 20
 was a really great event! - got some laps in then watched how it's done!!!
  • 20
 Crowds were absolutely insane for this event. Great work Clay Harper and crew! Despite a power outage through most of Big Cottonwood Canyon on race day, things went off without a hitch.
  • 30
 Ardennes pâté ftw!
  • 10
 Is Teagan Heap missing the entire season from that injury earlier in the year?
  • 10
 This was such a fun race. Wish I was able to get more track time!
  • 55
 Gwinning!







