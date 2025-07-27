Results: 2025 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series Round 3

The results are in from the 2025 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series Round 3 at Solitude Mountain Bike Park.
Check out who went fastest and the full results below.
Pro Women:1st.
Kailey Skelton: 2:24.0742nd.
Maylei Leaneargh: 2:27.318 // +3.2443rd.
Kallie Stewart: 2:28.378 // +4.3044th.
Isabella Naughton: 2:28.703 +4.6295th.
Taylor Ostgaard: 2:34.145 +10.071
Pro Men:1st.
Alden Pate: 2:03.0342nd.
Danta Silva: 2:04.208 // +1.1743rd.
Aaron Gwin: 2:04.586 // +1.5524th.
Drake Parker: 2:05.169 // +2.1355th.
Cole Suetos: 2:05.242 // +2.208
You can view the full set of results for every category here
