Results: 4X Qualifying - Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Aug 26, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
The qualifying round today decided who will line up for tomorrow's 4X World Championships, which will decide the recipients of the next rainbow jerseys awarded. 32 men made the cut, and all eight women who raced qualified. See the results below.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results World Championships 2021


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
68799 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
51619 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
42775 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
40599 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
40532 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
39760 views
Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post
37058 views
Bike Check: The 95% Made in Europe Kavenz VHP16
36802 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008285
Mobile Version of Website