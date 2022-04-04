close
Results: Aaron Gwin & Caitlyn Farmer Win Downhill Southeast Round 2

Apr 4, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The second round of the 2022 Downhill Southeast series wraps up at Windrock with Aaron Gwin and Caitlyn Farmer taking the fastest times. Aaron Gwin dominated the Elite Men's field by nine seconds with Jack Pederson in 2nd and Seth Stevens backing up his qualifying result in third. For the Women, it was Caitlyn Farmer who came out on top with the only sub three minute time. A just under two-second gap led to a second-place finish for Rachel Pageau and Abigail Ronca completed the top three.

Check out the full results from qualifying at the second round of the DHSE series below.


Results:


Pro Men:

1st. Aaron Gwin: 2:21.18
2nd. Jack Pederson: 2:30.35
3rd. Seth Stevens: 2:30.80
4th. Zach Mehuron: 2:31.77
5th. David Kahn: 2:32.27


Pro Women:

1st. Caitlyn Farmer: 2:59.76
2nd. Rachel Pageau: 3:01.01
3rd. Abigail Ronca: 3:07.94
4th. Lilly Driver: 3:18.98
5th. Emily Harris: 3:19.09



Full Results:

Pro Men


Pro Women



More results can be found here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Downhill Southeast


6 Comments

  • 3 1
 as an ex-baseball pitcher, this would be like my adult ass showing up to a High School game and striking out the side on 9 straight pitches. did I do it? yep. was the outcome really in doubt? nope.

I would like to know more about the rest of the field to understand how Gwin is progressing on the new bike. Like, were these cats local fast bois, or are they near elite level privateer racers?
  • 1 1
 2nd place in quali Max Beaupre was on a trail bike with a single crown. That's not to knock Gwin for racing and winning, you can only beat whoever else turns up, but fair play to Max.
  • 2 1
 A great win by Jack Pederson there . Nice close racing!!!
  • 2 3
 This is great for him emotionally and to pick up speed, and also to continue developing the bike.
  • 1 4
 Whot? Gwin won something again?
