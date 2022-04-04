Results: Aaron Gwin & Caitlyn Farmer Win Downhill Southeast Round 2

The second round of the 2022 Downhill Southeast series wraps up at Windrock with Aaron Gwin and Caitlyn Farmer taking the fastest times. Aaron Gwin dominated the Elite Men's field by nine seconds with Jack Pederson in 2nd and Seth Stevens backing up his qualifying result in third. For the Women, it was Caitlyn Farmer who came out on top with the only sub three minute time. A just under two-second gap led to a second-place finish for Rachel Pageau and Abigail Ronca completed the top three.
Check out the full results from qualifying at the second round of the DHSE series below.
Results:
Pro Men:
1st. Aaron Gwin: 2:21.18
2nd. Jack Pederson: 2:30.35
3rd. Seth Stevens: 2:30.80
4th. Zach Mehuron: 2:31.77
5th. David Kahn: 2:32.27
Pro Women:
1st. Caitlyn Farmer: 2:59.76
2nd. Rachel Pageau: 3:01.01
3rd. Abigail Ronca: 3:07.94
4th. Lilly Driver: 3:18.98
5th. Emily Harris: 3:19.09
Full Results:Pro MenPro Women
More results can be found here
.
6 Comments
I would like to know more about the rest of the field to understand how Gwin is progressing on the new bike. Like, were these cats local fast bois, or are they near elite level privateer racers?
