Results: Air DH - Crankworx BC 2021

Crankworx BC continues with the Air DH where Vaea Verbeeck and Bas Van Steenbergen take the top spots again in the second event at Sun Peaks.Vaea Verbeeck: 6:49.033Casey Brown: 6:49.568Gracey Hemstreet: 6:54.272Bas Van Steenbergen: 6:03.351Jackson Frew: 6:10.805Mick Hannah: 6:13.768Live Broadcast Schedule:- Thursday, September 23: Specialized Dual Slalom Sun Peaks- Friday, September 24: Crankworx Downhill Sun Peaks- Monday, September 27: CLIF Speed & Style Kicking Horse- Friday, October 1: RockShox Pump Track Challenge SilverStar- Saturday, October 2: Title Slopestyle @ SilverStar Bike Park