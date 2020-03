Men - Final Results



1st. Sam Blenkinsop

2nd.Tomas Slavik

3rd. Matt Walker



1st. Jill Kintner

2nd. Anneke Beerten

3rd. Vaea Verbeeck



See who took the top step of the podium in the Rotorua Air DH presented by Bosch Crankworx Rotorua 2020. Video and photos coming soon.Full Results here