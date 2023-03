Women



1st. Caroline Buchanan: 2:27.339

2nd. Louise Ferguson: 2:29.074

3rd. Jenna Hastings: 2:30.433

4th. Shania Rawson: 2:30.606

5th. Kialani Hines: 2:30.794



Men



1st. Mick Hannah: 2:10.523

2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen: 2:13.834

3rd. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:13.924

4th. Bernard Kerr: 2:14.824

5th. Jakob Jewett: 2:15.221



Women

Men

The results are in from the Air DH at Crankworx Rotorua 2023.Check out the full results below.