RACING

Results: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 15, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Whistler 2018


The Fox Air DH takes place on the one and only A-Line in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park.


Women

1. Jill KINTNER 4:23.52
2. Vaea VERBEECK +0.40
3. Casey BROWN +3.78
4. Georgia ASTLE +4.67
5. Leonie PICTON +6.85
6. Manon CARPENTER +7.06
7. Danielle BEECROFT +7.91
8. Anneke BEERTEN +8.09
9. Christina CHAPPETTA +10.99
10. Anita GEHRIG +11.61

Men

1. Finn ILES 3:58.06
2. Magnus MANSON +2.29
3. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN +2.56
4. Samuel BLENKINSOP +3.41
5. Adrien LORON +4.01
6. Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS +4.57
7. Cody KELLEY +4.78
8. Lee JACKSON +5.88
9. Henry FITZGERALD +5.94
10. Connor FEARON +6.41

Happy Birthday Finn Iles!!

Full results can be found here.

See the course, and find out what's up next in our Essential Guide to Crankworx Whistler.

Mentions: @officialcrankworx


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
88188 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
77950 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
49251 views
Forbidden Bike Company's High Pivot Trail Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
45453 views
Gwin's Not Racing MSA, But He is Training on a 29" YT Tues
44302 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
43438 views
Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon
40460 views
Inside The Tape: Greg Minnaar's Massive Huck From Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
38785 views

13 Comments

  • + 6
 Congrats Finn and happy birthday!!!!
  • + 2
 I just want to know what team is going to swoop up Georgia Astle for their WCDH team in 2019?! She has been killing it this week and obviously has the talent to keep up with some of the best!
  • + 1
 THIS!! Absolute pinner and a genuinely good person.
  • + 3
 I'm hoping Devinci does. They could use a big refresh of their DH team now they're back at it. She'd be a great addition to a growing team!
  • + 1
 Wow Cody Kelly!! I know this trail is more enduro than DH dh, but maybe he should consider racing DH. That’s an awesome result.
  • + 2
 Finn can probably ride A-Line faster blindfolded than most of the people on pinkbike.
  • + 2
 BLENKI... so consistent, what a rider
  • + 2
 Why am I always under the impression that Bas is Canadian?
  • + 1
 He is.
  • + 1
 @rideonjon: born in USA, moved to Holland, then to canada
  • + 1
 Good move
  • + 1
 Good to see Manon Carpenter in the top 10.
  • + 1
 Bike check for AirDH

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038338
Mobile Version of Website