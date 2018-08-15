Results: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018

The Fox Air DH takes place on the one and only A-Line in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park.
Women
1. Jill KINTNER 4:23.52
2. Vaea VERBEECK +0.40
3. Casey BROWN +3.78
4. Georgia ASTLE +4.67
5. Leonie PICTON +6.85
6. Manon CARPENTER +7.06
7. Danielle BEECROFT +7.91
8. Anneke BEERTEN +8.09
9. Christina CHAPPETTA +10.99
10. Anita GEHRIG +11.61 Men
1. Finn ILES 3:58.06
2. Magnus MANSON +2.29
3. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN +2.56
4. Samuel BLENKINSOP +3.41
5. Adrien LORON +4.01
6. Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS +4.57
7. Cody KELLEY +4.78
8. Lee JACKSON +5.88
9. Henry FITZGERALD +5.94
10. Connor FEARON +6.41
Happy Birthday Finn Iles!!
Full results can be found here
.
See the course, and find out what's up next in our Essential Guide to Crankworx Whistler
.
Mentions: @officialcrankworx
13 Comments
Post a Comment