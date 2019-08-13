Results: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Arguably the most famous trail in the world, A-Line is the stuff of mountain bike legend and lore, renowned for its iconic drops, jumps on jumps on jumps, and giant, sculpted berms. On any given day, this is where party-trains reign supreme and where experienced riders flock to go big and take flight. But what’s it like to race? Since 2004, thousands have lined up at the start drop to find out for themselves, scrubbing, boosting and charging for the win.



Women

1. Jill KINTNER 4:17.97
2. Georgia ASTLE +1.21
3. Valentina HOLL +3.05
4. Anneke BEERTEN +5.67
5. Casey BROWN +6.46
6. Kialani HINES +6.65
7. Andreane LANTHIER NADEAU +9.70
8. Miranda MILLER +9.71
9. Vaea VERBEECK +9.78
10. Jordy SCOTT +10.62

Men

1. Finn ILES 3:57.04
2. Mitch ROPELATO +2.47
3. Samuel BLENKINSOP +3.23
4. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN +5.35
5. Henry FITZGERALD +5.39
5. Kirk MCDOWALL +5.39
7. Lee JACKSON +5.57
8. Kiran MACKINNON +6.61
9. Mick HANNAH +6.83
10. Magnus MANSON +7.62



  • + 3
 ARRRR where be the replays!!!!!
  • + 1
 I'm guessing most rode Enduro bikes????
  • + 1
 Way to go Jill!!!!!!

