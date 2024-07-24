Results: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Powered by Outside

Arguably the most famous trail in the world, A-Line is the stuff of mountain bike legend and lore, renowned for its iconic drops, jumps on jumps on jumps, and giant, sculpted berms. On any given day, this is where party-trains reign supreme and where experienced riders flock to go big and take flight. But what’s it like to race? Since 2004, thousands have lined up at the start drop to find out for themselves, scrubbing, boosting and charging for the win.

Five time Queen of Crankworx Jill Kintner was back between the tape and took the win, while Ryan Gilchrist got some more valuable points and extends his lead in the 2024 King of Crankworx race.

Results:

Women

1st. Jill Kintner 4:39.878
2nd. Amy Morrison 4:43.039
3rd. Georgia Astle 4:46.901
4th. Jenna Hasting 4:47.021
5th. Emily Wright 4:47.638
Men

1st. Ryan Gilchrist 4:13.737
2nd. Jackson Frew 4:18.588
3rd. Richie Rude 4:18.942
4th. Jakob Jewett 4:20.467
5th. Matt Walker 4:20.695



