Results: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Results:

Women



1st. Jill Kintner 4:39.878

2nd. Amy Morrison 4:43.039

3rd. Georgia Astle 4:46.901

4th. Jenna Hasting 4:47.021

5th. Emily Wright 4:47.638

Men



1st. Ryan Gilchrist 4:13.737

2nd. Jackson Frew 4:18.588

3rd. Richie Rude 4:18.942

4th. Jakob Jewett 4:20.467

5th. Matt Walker 4:20.695



Women:

Men:

Arguably the most famous trail in the world, A-Line is the stuff of mountain bike legend and lore, renowned for its iconic drops, jumps on jumps on jumps, and giant, sculpted berms. On any given day, this is where party-trains reign supreme and where experienced riders flock to go big and take flight. But what’s it like to race? Since 2004, thousands have lined up at the start drop to find out for themselves, scrubbing, boosting and charging for the win.Five time Queen of Crankworx Jill Kintner was back between the tape and took the win, while Ryan Gilchrist got some more valuable points and extends his lead in the 2024 King of Crankworx race.