Results: Albstadt World Cup XCC

Elite Men

Elite Women

1. VAN DER POEL Mathieu 25:002. GAZE Samuel 25:03 +33. FLUECKIGER Mathias 25:03 +34. MAROTTE Maxime 25:04 +45. FORSTER Lars 25:05 +56. VOGEL Florian 25:05 +57. FLUECKIGER Lukas 25:06 +68. FONTANA Marco Aurelio 25:07 +79. INDERGAND Reto 25:08 +810. SARROU Jordan 25:08 +8*Nino Schurter DNF'ed with a mechanical early on, which will put him behind in the UCI standings, and he will not be in the front two lines at the start of the XC on Sunday.1st. LANGVAD Annika 23:562nd. NEFF Jolanda 23:58 +23rd. INDERGAND Linda 23:58 +24th. KELLER Alessandra 24:02 +65th. BENKO Barbara 24:02 +66th. COURTNEY Kate 24:02 +67th. DAHLE FLESJAA Gunn-Rita 24:08 +128th. WLOSZCZOWSKA Maja 24:09 +139th. WOODRUFF Chloe 24:10 +1410th. TAUBER Anne 24:10 +14