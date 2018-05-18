RACING

Results: Albstadt World Cup XCC

May 18, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
That mud has teeth.

Elite Men

1. VAN DER POEL Mathieu 25:00
2. GAZE Samuel 25:03 +3
3. FLUECKIGER Mathias 25:03 +3
4. MAROTTE Maxime 25:04 +4
5. FORSTER Lars 25:05 +5
6. VOGEL Florian 25:05 +5
7. FLUECKIGER Lukas 25:06 +6
8. FONTANA Marco Aurelio 25:07 +7
9. INDERGAND Reto 25:08 +8
10. SARROU Jordan 25:08 +8

*Nino Schurter DNF'ed with a mechanical early on, which will put him behind in the UCI standings, and he will not be in the front two lines at the start of the XC on Sunday.



Elite Women

1st. LANGVAD Annika 23:56
2nd. NEFF Jolanda 23:58 +2
3rd. INDERGAND Linda 23:58 +2
4th. KELLER Alessandra 24:02 +6
5th. BENKO Barbara 24:02 +6
6th. COURTNEY Kate 24:02 +6
7th. DAHLE FLESJAA Gunn-Rita 24:08 +12
8th. WLOSZCZOWSKA Maja 24:09 +13
9th. WOODRUFF Chloe 24:10 +14
10th. TAUBER Anne 24:10 +14




Full results here.

5 Comments

  • + 2
 MVdP ... rippin it. Looks like it's going to be another massacre on the UCI CX circuit this fall.
  • + 2
 NorCal Kate right up there in first year in Elites.
  • + 2
 Heck yea! Super pumped to see this one in person.
  • + 1
 Van der Poel's CX roots will shine on the XCC courses. #braaap
  • + 1
 Nino. Eish!

