close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Results: American Continental Championships DH 2022

Feb 20, 2022
by Diego Sarmiento  
Mariana Salazar and Neko Mullaly are the new Elite American Continental DH Champions. The track got really eroded and the fastest time was only two hundreds of a second faster than yesterday. In the Juniors field less than half a second stood between 1st (Sebastian Holguin - Colombia) and 3rd (Mateo Negri - Peru). South American riders got talent, where are the sponsors?

The race has come to an end and the results are in thanks to Geovani Castillo from Asociacion Costarricense de Downhill. Photo story coming soon!

https://www.asociacioncrdownhill.com/resultados

Results:

Elite Women

1st. Mariana Salazar Palomo: 3:18.679
2nd. Rachel Pageau: 3:29.309
3rd. Mariajose Montoya Talavera: 3:50.911
4th. Ana Julia Gutierrez: 3:52.939
5th. Nara Faria da Silva: 3:58.246

Elite Men

1st. Neko Mullaly: 2:50.202
2nd. Magnus Manson: 2:51.569
3rd. Tyler Ervin: 2:52.851
4th. Sebastian Alfaro: 2:55.378
5th. Steve Estabrook: 2:55.477

Junior Women

1st. Valentina Roa: 3:21.217
2nd. Maylei Leaneagh: 3:54.015
3rd. Fabiana Hernandez: 4:20.505

Junior Men

1st. Sebastian Holguin.: 2:57.642
2nd. Colin McElyea: 2:57.658
3rd. Mateo Negri F: 2:57.916
4th. Pedro Bresolin: 3:07.084
5th. Ian Woobridge: 3:07.223

Master A1 Men

1st. Andre Maynard.: 3:13.184
2nd. Juan Linares: 3:17.939
3rd. Bruno de Carvalho: 3:22.344
4th. Miguel Hernandez: 3:25.998
5th. Jose Rosales: 3:338.314

Master A2 men

1st. Mario Jose Jarrin: 2:57.619
2nd.Alvaro Hidalgo: 3:02.458
3rd. Diego Espinoza: 3:09.557
4th. Hugo A. Martinez: 3:13.088
5th. Kenneth Zamora: 3:21.718


Full Results



Podium photos

Neko Mullaly (USA) 1st, Magnus Manson (Canada) 2nd, Tyler Ervin (USA) 3rd, Sebastian Alfaro (Peru) 4th, Steve Estabrook (USA) 5TH. It was great to see riders from 14 countries and from all over the world like Johannes Fishbach who made it to the top 5 but the awards ceremony is only for American riders.

Junior podium. Sebastian Holguin (Colombia) 1st, Colin Mcelyea (USA) 2nd, Mateo Negri (Peru) 3rd. Props to these youngsters who made it to the top 10 overall we can go to sleep knowing the next DH generation is safe in your hands.

The next American Continental Championships will be at Cusco - Peru in October 2023.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing National Championships


Must Read This Week
Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?
73011 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral 125 - A Trail Bike With Enduro Geometry
62999 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - February 2022
50973 views
An Update on Pinkbike & Beta MTB
50055 views
Opinion: Nobody is Talking About 1 of the Most Interesting Team Moves of the Winter
46122 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2022
38914 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless 26"/24" Mini-Mullet Park Bike
38768 views
Vali Höll to Race EWS & 4 Other Surprises From the EWS Team Release
35341 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Valentina Roa (junior female) less than 3 seconds back from Elite gold! Talent right there...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009454
Mobile Version of Website