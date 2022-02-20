Results: American Continental Championships DH 2022

Mariana Salazar and Neko Mullaly are the new Elite American Continental DH Champions. The track got really eroded and the fastest time was only two hundreds of a second faster than yesterday. In the Juniors field less than half a second stood between 1st (Sebastian Holguin - Colombia) and 3rd (Mateo Negri - Peru). South American riders got talent, where are the sponsors?
The race has come to an end and the results are in thanks to Geovani Castillo from Asociacion Costarricense de Downhill. Photo story coming soon!https://www.asociacioncrdownhill.com/resultados
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Mariana Salazar Palomo: 3:18.679
2nd. Rachel Pageau: 3:29.309
3rd. Mariajose Montoya Talavera: 3:50.911
4th. Ana Julia Gutierrez: 3:52.939
5th. Nara Faria da Silva: 3:58.246
Elite Men
1st. Neko Mullaly: 2:50.202
2nd. Magnus Manson: 2:51.569
3rd. Tyler Ervin: 2:52.851
4th. Sebastian Alfaro: 2:55.378
5th. Steve Estabrook: 2:55.477
Junior Women
1st. Valentina Roa: 3:21.217
2nd. Maylei Leaneagh: 3:54.015
3rd. Fabiana Hernandez: 4:20.505
Junior Men
1st. Sebastian Holguin.: 2:57.642
2nd. Colin McElyea: 2:57.658
3rd. Mateo Negri F: 2:57.916
4th. Pedro Bresolin: 3:07.084
5th. Ian Woobridge: 3:07.223
Master A1 Men
1st. Andre Maynard.: 3:13.184
2nd. Juan Linares: 3:17.939
3rd. Bruno de Carvalho: 3:22.344
4th. Miguel Hernandez: 3:25.998
5th. Jose Rosales: 3:338.314
Master A2 men
1st. Mario Jose Jarrin: 2:57.619
2nd.Alvaro Hidalgo: 3:02.458
3rd. Diego Espinoza: 3:09.557
4th. Hugo A. Martinez: 3:13.088
5th. Kenneth Zamora: 3:21.718
Full Results
Podium photos
Neko Mullaly (USA) 1st, Magnus Manson (Canada) 2nd, Tyler Ervin (USA) 3rd, Sebastian Alfaro (Peru) 4th, Steve Estabrook (USA) 5TH. It was great to see riders from 14 countries and from all over the world like Johannes Fishbach who made it to the top 5 but the awards ceremony is only for American riders.
Junior podium. Sebastian Holguin (Colombia) 1st, Colin Mcelyea (USA) 2nd, Mateo Negri (Peru) 3rd. Props to these youngsters who made it to the top 10 overall we can go to sleep knowing the next DH generation is safe in your hands.
The next American Continental Championships will be at Cusco - Peru in October 2023.
