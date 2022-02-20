Results: American Continental Championships DH 2022

Mariana Salazar and Neko Mullaly are the new Elite American Continental DH Champions. The track got really eroded and the fastest time was only two hundreds of a second faster than yesterday. In the Juniors field less than half a second stood between 1st (Sebastian Holguin - Colombia) and 3rd (Mateo Negri - Peru). South American riders got talent, where are the sponsors?The race has come to an end and the results are in thanks to Geovani Castillo from Asociacion Costarricense de Downhill. Photo story coming soon!Results:Elite Women1st. Mariana Salazar Palomo: 3:18.6792nd. Rachel Pageau: 3:29.3093rd. Mariajose Montoya Talavera: 3:50.9114th. Ana Julia Gutierrez: 3:52.9395th. Nara Faria da Silva: 3:58.246Elite Men1st. Neko Mullaly: 2:50.2022nd. Magnus Manson: 2:51.5693rd. Tyler Ervin: 2:52.8514th. Sebastian Alfaro: 2:55.3785th. Steve Estabrook: 2:55.477Junior Women1st. Valentina Roa: 3:21.2172nd. Maylei Leaneagh: 3:54.0153rd. Fabiana Hernandez: 4:20.505Junior Men1st. Sebastian Holguin.: 2:57.6422nd. Colin McElyea: 2:57.6583rd. Mateo Negri F: 2:57.9164th. Pedro Bresolin: 3:07.0845th. Ian Woobridge: 3:07.223Master A1 Men1st. Andre Maynard.: 3:13.1842nd. Juan Linares: 3:17.9393rd. Bruno de Carvalho: 3:22.3444th. Miguel Hernandez: 3:25.9985th. Jose Rosales: 3:338.314Master A2 men1st. Mario Jose Jarrin: 2:57.6192nd.Alvaro Hidalgo: 3:02.4583rd. Diego Espinoza: 3:09.5574th. Hugo A. Martinez: 3:13.0885th. Kenneth Zamora: 3:21.718Full ResultsPodium photosNeko Mullaly (USA) 1st, Magnus Manson (Canada) 2nd, Tyler Ervin (USA) 3rd, Sebastian Alfaro (Peru) 4th, Steve Estabrook (USA) 5TH. It was great to see riders from 14 countries and from all over the world like Johannes Fishbach who made it to the top 5 but the awards ceremony is only for American riders.Junior podium. Sebastian Holguin (Colombia) 1st, Colin Mcelyea (USA) 2nd, Mateo Negri (Peru) 3rd. Props to these youngsters who made it to the top 10 overall we can go to sleep knowing the next DH generation is safe in your hands.The next American Continental Championships will be at Cusco - Peru in October 2023.