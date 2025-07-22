Results & Photo Epic: Backyard Battle 2025 Stop 3 - Couderc Edition

Words: Backyard Battle
Backyard Battle Stop 3 - Couderc Edition Goes Off with a Bang
Bannes, France - July 21, 2025 – The Backyard Battle Couderc Edition lit up the Southwest of France for the third edition of Paul Couderc’s signature stop of the series, running from July 16-20. Once again, Couderc redefined what’s possible in a backyard build, this time with an all-new line that had jaws on the floor and riders sending it to the moon.
From 13-foot-tall lips and massive hips to the revival of the now-infamous mega spine, this year’s setup was pure chaos by design. Heavy hitters from across the globe answered the call, including Erik Fedko, Kaidan Ingersoll, Sam Hodgson, Louis Reboul, Tomas Lemoine, Alessio Tonoli, and many more. Couderc himself threw down all week, adding fuel to an already electric atmosphere.
By the time the fireworks came out, standout moments from the week were immortalized with the following awards:Giro Rookie of the Week - Eddie ReynoldsBest Trick - Kaidan IngersollHighest Air - Alessio TonoliBest Style - Louis ReboulMVP - Erik Fedko
Full video highlights will be dropping soon on the Monster Energy YouTube
channel. In the meantime, feast your eyes on some of the best moments captured throughout the week.
Huge thanks to Monster Energy, Giro, Commencal, Volcom, and Dewalt Tools for powering another legendary edition of Backyard Battle Couderc Edition
PHOTO EPIC
Paul Couderc // Harry Gascoyne
Simon Johansson // Tomas Lemoine
Kaidan Ingersoll // Erik Fedko
Jake Atkinson // Louis Reboul
Alessio Tonoli // Sam Hodgson
Aidan Howe // Eddie Reynolds
Andy Lehmann & Sam Hodgson // Paul Couderc
Harry Gascoyne // Eddie Reynolds
Dylan Lamb
Colin Varanyak // Sam Hodgson
Tomas Lemoine // Andy Lehmann
Erik Fedko // Louis Reboul
Photos by Tom B
Also Alessio Tonoli is a breath of fresh air in biking
Sir Layos, BMX legend and stylé Master
Merci Maurice et Couderc!!