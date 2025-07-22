Powered by Outside

Results & Photo Epic: Backyard Battle 2025 Stop 3 - Couderc Edition

Jul 22, 2025
by BackyardBattleMTB  

photo
BACKYARD
COUDERC EDITION
BATTLE
Words: Backyard Battle

Backyard Battle Stop 3 - Couderc Edition Goes Off with a Bang

Bannes, France - July 21, 2025 – The Backyard Battle Couderc Edition lit up the Southwest of France for the third edition of Paul Couderc’s signature stop of the series, running from July 16-20. Once again, Couderc redefined what’s possible in a backyard build, this time with an all-new line that had jaws on the floor and riders sending it to the moon.
From 13-foot-tall lips and massive hips to the revival of the now-infamous mega spine, this year’s setup was pure chaos by design. Heavy hitters from across the globe answered the call, including Erik Fedko, Kaidan Ingersoll, Sam Hodgson, Louis Reboul, Tomas Lemoine, Alessio Tonoli, and many more. Couderc himself threw down all week, adding fuel to an already electric atmosphere.

By the time the fireworks came out, standout moments from the week were immortalized with the following awards:

Giro Rookie of the Week - Eddie Reynolds
Best Trick - Kaidan Ingersoll
Highest Air - Alessio Tonoli
Best Style - Louis Reboul
MVP - Erik Fedko

Full video highlights will be dropping soon on the Monster Energy YouTube channel. In the meantime, feast your eyes on some of the best moments captured throughout the week.

Huge thanks to Monster Energy, Giro, Commencal, Volcom, and Dewalt Tools for powering another legendary edition of Backyard Battle Couderc Edition


PHOTO EPIC

photo

photo
Paul Couderc

photo
Tom Isted

photo
Kaidan Ingersoll

photo
Eddie Reynolds

photo
Simon Johansson

photo
photo
Paul Couderc // Harry Gascoyne

photo
Alfie Hemming

photo
Louis Reboul

photo
Paul Couderc

photo
Kaidan Ingersoll

photo
Eddie Reynolds

photo
Thomas Genon

photo
Paul Couderc

photo

photo
photo
Simon Johansson // Tomas Lemoine

photo
photo
Kaidan Ingersoll // Erik Fedko

photo

photo
Dylan Lamb

photo
Alessio Tonoli

photo
Billy Meaclem

photo
Tomas Lemoine

photo
Kaidan Ingersoll

photo
Tomas Lemoine

photo
Aidan Howe

photo
photo
Jake Atkinson // Louis Reboul

photo
photo
Alessio Tonoli // Sam Hodgson

photo
Tomas Lemoine

photo
Eddie Reynolds

photo

photo
David Macmillan

photo
Thomas Genon

photo
Nils Heiniger

photo
Elliot Laporte

photo
Eddie Reynolds

photo
Aidan Howe

photo
photo
Aidan Howe // Eddie Reynolds

photo
photo
Andy Lehmann & Sam Hodgson // Paul Couderc

photo
Alfie Hemming

photo
Alessio Tonoli

photo
Patricia Druwen

photo
Kaidan Ingersoll

photo
Thomas Genon

photo
photo
Harry Gascoyne // Eddie Reynolds

photo
photo
Dylan Lamb

photo
Paul Couderc

photo
Nils Heiniger

photo
Jeremy Berthier

photo
Sam Hodgson

photo
photo
Colin Varanyak // Sam Hodgson

photo
photo
Tomas Lemoine // Andy Lehmann

photo
Maurice & Paul Couderc

photo
Alessio Tonoli

photo
Kaidan Ingersoll

photo
photo
Erik Fedko // Louis Reboul

photo
Eddie Reynolds

photo
Maurice

photo
Paul Couderc & Sergio Layos

Photos by Tom B


9 Comments
  • 91
 This is where I need a bike check, needs some inspiration for setting up the old trail bike for jumps. btw what bars is Dylan Lamb running? those look sick
  • 50
 "Dyldo" bars. Smile
  • 60
 This is the kind of story telling through images that deserve to be put in a print book.
  • 30
 I don't know what Kaidan did for best trick but it must have been a banger. Ben Thompson did backflip bar to tailwhip that the first time had me saying "Wha...?" and watching again.

Also Alessio Tonoli is a breath of fresh air in biking
  • 70
 Amazing pictures !
  • 50
 cool event
  • 51
 We need bike checks! No drive train? I'ma wanna know more!
  • 30
 Thomas Lemoine unchained !!
Sir Layos, BMX legend and stylé Master
Merci Maurice et Couderc!!
  • 30
 Can't wait to see the video of this one.







