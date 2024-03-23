Live Now: Cape Epic 2024 - Grand Finale

No free-ride final stage, the Grand Finale in 2024 is packed with adventure. But the conquest of the untamed is within reach. Only 65 kilometres remain. Of those remaining kilometres the majority are in the Jonkershoek Valley, with the world-renowned MTO Forestry Trails providing the bulk of the riding.



Ater a tough dual track climb into the plantation the trails begin by continuing the ascent up Irish, the dropping into Armageddon. A zig-zag of climbs and descents follow with Red Pheonix and Neverending Story completing the exploration of the valley’s northern slope.



The Valley Trail crosses the river and Bosluis climbs the southern slope to the XC Trail. Exiting the MTO gate the course drops into The Dentist and climbs the Jonkersdrift trail en route back to Coetzenburg. A new singletrack traverses high above familiar terrain into Eden, then its on to Mont Marie for the Gutted Baboon and Element before a race back through Eden, down G-Spot and the World Cup XCO Trails to the final finish line. With that the Absa Cape Epic and the untamed are conquered. And your name will be added to the Book Of Legend. — Cape Epic