Coming Up Live: Cape Epic 2024 - Prologue

Opportunities await as the 2024 Absa Cape Epic begins its journey into the untamed on the manicured trails of Lourensford Wine Estate. The Prologue time trail pits teams against the clock on the steep climbs through vineyards and orchards, as well as on the superb singletracks along slopes where plantations are being repopulated by pristine fynbos.



Short, sharp and punchy the opening day will provide seedings for Stage 1’s start batches; so, teams are advised to push hard on the climbs and enjoy the flow trails.



Do not overdo it though, flow can prove technical at high speeds. An untimely crash could shatter epic dreams before they truly begin. Opportunity is a double-edged sword, in life and mountain biking. Seize it with both hands. — Cape Epic