Live Now: Cape Epic 2024 - Stage 1

Mar 17, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

The Cape Epic is live with coverage from the second day of racing. Check back here after the race for results and analysis from stage 1.

photo

bigquotesBravery will be required on Stage 1. Tulbagh, once a frontier town, is still an untamed mountain biking destination. New trails and established challenges ensure a fittingly difficult day. Four major climbs punctuate the day with Raptor Rise setting a tone of sweeping switchbacks through fynbos, continued by Boegoe and the Kliprivier Trails. Fanti’s Pass, infamous in its intensity ensures the day’s elevation gain easily exceeds 2 000 meters.

It’s not just all challenges and climbing though. Singletracks, never before ridden in a race, like Jan se Bos offer a welcome reward for uphill toils, as do established trails like Assegaaibos and God’s Window.Cape Epic


1 Comment
  • 1 0
 The semi-Dutch naming of these places / trails keeps surprising me.







