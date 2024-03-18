Live Now: Cape Epic 2024 - Stage 2

Mar 18, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

The Cape Epic is live with coverage from the third day of racing. Check back here after the race for results and analysis from stage 2.

photo

bigquotesWithstanding the untamed and unrelenting challenges presented by the Witzenberg Valley requires endurance and skill. Stage 2 begins with an ascent from Absa Cape Epics of yore, climbing the waggon trail into the Wizenberg Valley. Famed for its relentlessly technical trails the valley itself might not feature an imposing amount of climbing, but do not be fooled by the profile. Ouplaas, Wakkerstroon, Slagboom and Welgemeen all provide singletracks which will demand absolute focus, as well as constant shifts in weight.

The rocky trails deny momentum and reintroduce the concept of inertia to all but the most skilful. Ascending back out the valley is no easy feat either, nor is the Wagon Trail descent back to succour at Saronsberg. Withstanding Stage 2 will require mental as well as physical fortitude.Cape Epic


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos XC Racing Cape Epic


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,006 articles
