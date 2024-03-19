Live Now: Cape Epic 2024 - Stage 3

Mar 19, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

The Cape Epic is live with coverage from the fourth day of racing. Check back here after the race for results and analysis from stage 3.

photo

bigquotesBlending the buttery smooth tarmac of the recently resurfaced Bainskloof Pass with the rugged remoteness of the Waterval Nature Reserve Stage 3 is a mix of natural and manmade. An asphalt run out of Saronsberg starts the day before the course gets complex with a dual track climb into the wild.

The summer sun will have slowed the waterfall to a trickle and turned Zuurvlakte to a valley of rock and sand, so be prepared for a rapid change in conditions. Kluitjeiskraal and Blueberry Hill continue the off-road climbing challenges, before Bergsig Wine Estate signals the resumption of smooth roads at the foot of Bainskloof.

A loop above Andrew Geddes Bain’s most famous pass adds a sting to the tail of an otherwise manageable day, before a taste of the Wild Boar Trails introduce teams to Wellington. A route divided between asphalt and the untamed, it is the only transition stage of the 2024 race.Cape Epic


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos XC Racing Cape Epic


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,006 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
73668 views
Destination Showcase: Boise, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
54754 views
Henry's Waffle House: All-Mountain Bikes Are Back, and They're More Pointless Than Ever
44411 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
43398 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
40834 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
37006 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
36631 views
Review: Manitou Mattoc Pro Fork - Reversed Arched, Foward Thinking
36161 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.034852
Mobile Version of Website