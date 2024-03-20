Live Now: Cape Epic 2024 - Stage 4

The Queen Stage of the 2024 Absa Cape Epic, Stage 4 will demand every individual and team rises to the gauntlet laid down by the untamed. Featuring more meters of climbing than any stage in recent years Stage 4 is defined by ascents.



Pataskloof and the Hawequas Scout Camp climbs are the first order of the day, before Beula and Buffet Olives lead to the Hawequas Bergpad. Once the dual tracks turn to singletracks the climbing becomes even steeper, up 7 Peaks and the never-ending switchbacks of Aap d’Huez, DNF and the Cliff Hanger.



There are incredible descents too, with Cool Runnings, Cool Runnings Too, Brandslang Neck, Full Monty and Route 66 all adding excitement to a day rising into the clouds. — Cape Epic