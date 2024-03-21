Live Now: Cape Epic 2024 - Stage 5

Mar 21, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

The Cape Epic is live with coverage from the sixth day of racing. Check back here after the race for results and analysis from stage 5.

bigquotesIn the absence of a second transition stage, Stage 5 features a thrilling loop through the Wild Boar Trails. Home to technical climbs, traverses and descents it is a rare day at the Absa Cape Epic. One of flat out fun, but still with a challenge or two.

A mix of district road and dual tracks starts the day, interrupted by the Roller Coaster singletrack, then it's on to Mischa and Welbedacht. The trails begin in earnest, for the second half of the stage, with Luislang, Happy Hog and a race into the rocky reaches of the Doolhof Valley.

On the south-bound, return from the top of the valley True Grit awaits en route to Doolhof itself, then it's home via Dirty Dancing, Welvanpas, the Golden Mile and Val du Charron. Wild and rocky at times, always untamed, it should be a faster stage, ahead of the bus journey to Stellenbosch for the final two stages of the race.Cape Epic


