Live Now: Cape Epic 2024 - Stage 6

Mar 22, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

The Cape Epic is live with coverage from the seventh day of racing. Check back here after the race for results and analysis from stage 6.

photo

bigquotesAfter a transfer to Stellenbosch allows for two full days of singletrack racing. Though teams should be warned, they will need to be steadfast in their resolve if they are to conquer the untamed. Stage 6 is no play day on the Simonsberg, it presents climbs aplenty across Rustenberg, Quoin Rock, Mauratie, Uitkyk, Knorrhoek and Morgenhof.

It does however also boast singletracks, both uphill and down, on most of those famous estates. Passing through Mauratie twice the bulk of the trails come back-to-back in a feast of Dirtopia’s best riding, before heading for Stellenbosch along Morgenhof’s new singletracks.

The Ida’s Valley trails provide a penultimate treat, followed by the stick of climbing Botmaskop and the carrot of The Doctor descent towards home. A final test of riders’ steadfast resolve, on the Berg Pad, ensures that Stage 6 is no easy day.Cape Epic


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos XC Racing Cape Epic


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,011 articles
