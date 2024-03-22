Live Now: Cape Epic 2024 - Stage 6

After a transfer to Stellenbosch allows for two full days of singletrack racing. Though teams should be warned, they will need to be steadfast in their resolve if they are to conquer the untamed. Stage 6 is no play day on the Simonsberg, it presents climbs aplenty across Rustenberg, Quoin Rock, Mauratie, Uitkyk, Knorrhoek and Morgenhof.



It does however also boast singletracks, both uphill and down, on most of those famous estates. Passing through Mauratie twice the bulk of the trails come back-to-back in a feast of Dirtopia’s best riding, before heading for Stellenbosch along Morgenhof’s new singletracks.



The Ida’s Valley trails provide a penultimate treat, followed by the stick of climbing Botmaskop and the carrot of The Doctor descent towards home. A final test of riders’ steadfast resolve, on the Berg Pad, ensures that Stage 6 is no easy day. — Cape Epic