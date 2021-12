Women



1st. Kialani Hines

2nd. Caroline Buchanan

3rd. Jenna Hastings

4th. Harriet Burbidge-Smith

5th. Vaea Verbeeck



Men



1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene

2nd. Billy Meaclem

3rd. Bas Van Steenbergen

4th. Sam Blenkinsop

5th. Jayden Fleming



Women

Men

The results are in from the second event of the Crankworx Summer Series NZ with riders going head to head in the Pump Track.Check out the full results below.