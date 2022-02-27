close
Results: Anton Cooper & Sammie Maxwell Win the New Zealand National XC Championships 2022

Feb 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the New Zealand XC National Championships, with Anton Cooper and Sammie Maxwell taking the Elite titles for 2022. Sammie Maxwell secured the Elite Women's title after finishing almost four minutes ahead of second-placed Mary Gray after five laps. Anton Cooper defended his national title with another victory in 2022.


Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men (7 Laps):

1st. Anton Cooper: 1:33:15
2nd. Ben Oliver: 1:34:19
3rd. Craig Oliver: 1:34:33
4th. Cameron Jones: 1:37:13
5th. Matthew Wilson: 1:38:10


Elite Women (5 Laps):

1st. Sammie Maxwell: 1:29:34
2nd. Mary Gray: 1:33:31
3rd. Amelie Mackay: 1:34:05
4th. Elizabeth Orchard: 1:37:32
5th. Jennifer Smith: 1:38:25



Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results National Championships XC Racing


