Results: Australian DH National Championships

Mar 14, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Australian DH National Championships, with Troy Brosnan, Sian A'Hern, Remy Meier-Smith and Elise Empey taking the 2021 Elite and Junior titles.

Sian A'Hern secured the Women's Elite national title with a win of over 20 seconds on second-placed Cassie Voysey. Troy Brosnan managed to take the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with Nukeproof's Dan Booker coming across the line in second place after riders faced some tricky conditions.

Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:12.607
2nd. Dan Booker: 3:18.173
3rd. Dean Lucas: 3:18.403
4th. Baxter Maiwald: 3:19.073
5th. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:21.550


Elite Women:

1st. Sian A'Hern: 3:56.743
2nd. Cassie Voysey: 4:19.220
3rd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith: 4:20.743
4th. Shelly Flood: 4:21.590
5th. Laura Craft: 4:21.653



Junior Men:

1st. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:26.220
2nd. Ollie Davis: 3:30.320
3rd. Lee Witzerman: 3:34.037
4th. Gus Kyme: 3:35.367
5th. Raj Blair: 3:35.763


Junior Women:

1st. Elise Empey: 4:08.970
2nd. Lia Ladbrook: 4:10.597
3rd. Ashleigh Weinert: 4:20.810
4th. Ayla Armitage: 4:46.420
5th. Arabella Green: 4:46.843



Full Results:

Top 50 Elite Men:


Elite Women:


Junior Men:


Junior Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing National Championships


Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
152457 views
Tested: Does a Lockout Actually Make Climbing Faster?
63252 views
Spotted: Trek High Pivot DH Prototype (Yes, It Still Looks Like a Session)
62676 views
Spotted: A RockShox Blackbox Shock on Trek's High Pivot DH Bike
60778 views
Santa Cruz are the Latest Brand to Increase Retail Prices Due to the Effects of COVID 19
59726 views
Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90
55213 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
43337 views
YT Moves Away From Traditional Yearly Model Updates with New 'Core' Ranges
40171 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Brosnan killed the field. Hopefully he's in good form for 2021.
  • 1 0
 Some great rides from the junior women as well!
  • 1 0
 Troy's on fire. A few big names not there though, notably Jack Moir.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008700
Mobile Version of Website