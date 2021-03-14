Results: Australian DH National Championships

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:12.607

2nd. Dan Booker: 3:18.173

3rd. Dean Lucas: 3:18.403

4th. Baxter Maiwald: 3:19.073

5th. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:21.550





Elite Women:



1st. Sian A'Hern: 3:56.743

2nd. Cassie Voysey: 4:19.220

3rd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith: 4:20.743

4th. Shelly Flood: 4:21.590

5th. Laura Craft: 4:21.653







Junior Men:



1st. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:26.220

2nd. Ollie Davis: 3:30.320

3rd. Lee Witzerman: 3:34.037

4th. Gus Kyme: 3:35.367

5th. Raj Blair: 3:35.763





Junior Women:



1st. Elise Empey: 4:08.970

2nd. Lia Ladbrook: 4:10.597

3rd. Ashleigh Weinert: 4:20.810

4th. Ayla Armitage: 4:46.420

5th. Arabella Green: 4:46.843





The results are in from the Australian DH National Championships, with Troy Brosnan, Sian A'Hern, Remy Meier-Smith and Elise Empey taking the 2021 Elite and Junior titles.Sian A'Hern secured the Women's Elite national title with a win of over 20 seconds on second-placed Cassie Voysey. Troy Brosnan managed to take the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with Nukeproof's Dan Booker coming across the line in second place after riders faced some tricky conditions.Check out the full results below.