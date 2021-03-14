Results: Australian DH National Championships

The results are in from the Australian DH National Championships, with Troy Brosnan, Sian A'Hern, Remy Meier-Smith and Elise Empey taking the 2021 Elite and Junior titles.
Sian A'Hern secured the Women's Elite national title with a win of over 20 seconds on second-placed Cassie Voysey. Troy Brosnan managed to take the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with Nukeproof's Dan Booker coming across the line in second place after riders faced some tricky conditions.
Check out the full results below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:12.607
2nd. Dan Booker: 3:18.173
3rd. Dean Lucas: 3:18.403
4th. Baxter Maiwald: 3:19.073
5th. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:21.550
Elite Women:
1st. Sian A'Hern: 3:56.743
2nd. Cassie Voysey: 4:19.220
3rd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith: 4:20.743
4th. Shelly Flood: 4:21.590
5th. Laura Craft: 4:21.653
Junior Men:
1st. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:26.220
2nd. Ollie Davis: 3:30.320
3rd. Lee Witzerman: 3:34.037
4th. Gus Kyme: 3:35.367
5th. Raj Blair: 3:35.763
Junior Women:
1st. Elise Empey: 4:08.970
2nd. Lia Ladbrook: 4:10.597
3rd. Ashleigh Weinert: 4:20.810
4th. Ayla Armitage: 4:46.420
5th. Arabella Green: 4:46.843
