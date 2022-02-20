Results: Australian National DH Championships 2022

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Connor Fearon: 3:13.20

2nd. Jackson Frew: +3.27

3rd. Baxter Maiwald: +3.82

4th. Luke Meier-Smith: +3.84

5th. Dan Booker: +4.58





Elite Women:



1st. Ellie Smith: 3:55.76

2nd. Sian A'Hern: +0.43

3rd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith: +2.61

4th. Laura Craft: +5.71

5th. Lucy Mackie: +9.02







Junior Men:



1st. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:17.67

2nd. Mario Baldwin: +9.87

3rd. Sascha Kim: +10.8

4th. Taj Pollard: +13.94

5th. Trent Beashel: +14.62





Junior Women:



1st. Elise Empey: 4:05.7

2nd. Connor Mielke: +8.77

3rd. Poppy Pollock: +9.5

4th. Elle De Nooyer: +9.94

5th. Arabella Green: +14.11





Full Results:

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

Junior Men:

Junior Women:

The results are in from the Australian DH National Championships, with Connor Fearon, Ellie Smith, Remy Meier-Smith and Elise Empey taking the 2022 Elite and Junior titles.Ellie Smith secured the Women's Elite national title with a win of onlyover 2021 Champ Sian A'Hern. Troy Brosnan was unable to defend his 2021 title as he did not finish his race run and instead it was Connor Fearon who dominated with a lead of over three seconds.Check out the full results below.