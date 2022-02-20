close
Results: Australian National DH Championships 2022

Feb 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Australian DH National Championships, with Connor Fearon, Ellie Smith, Remy Meier-Smith and Elise Empey taking the 2022 Elite and Junior titles.

Ellie Smith secured the Women's Elite national title with a win of only 0.43 over 2021 Champ Sian A'Hern. Troy Brosnan was unable to defend his 2021 title as he did not finish his race run and instead it was Connor Fearon who dominated with a lead of over three seconds.

Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Connor Fearon: 3:13.20
2nd. Jackson Frew: +3.27
3rd. Baxter Maiwald: +3.82
4th. Luke Meier-Smith: +3.84
5th. Dan Booker: +4.58


Elite Women:

1st. Ellie Smith: 3:55.76
2nd. Sian A'Hern: +0.43
3rd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith: +2.61
4th. Laura Craft: +5.71
5th. Lucy Mackie: +9.02



Junior Men:

1st. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:17.67
2nd. Mario Baldwin: +9.87
3rd. Sascha Kim: +10.8
4th. Taj Pollard: +13.94
5th. Trent Beashel: +14.62


Junior Women:

1st. Elise Empey: 4:05.7
2nd. Connor Mielke: +8.77
3rd. Poppy Pollock: +9.5
4th. Elle De Nooyer: +9.94
5th. Arabella Green: +14.11



Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:


Junior Men:


Junior Women:




10 Comments

  • 8 0
 Connor's first nat sleeve. "Forbidden don't have a dh bike yet." Man watch out when they do. So sick.
  • 4 0
 Remy Meier-Smith's winning time from the U19's would have put him in 4th for the Elite Men's just behind his brother and ahead of a few contracted world cup riders. Not bad for the young pinner.
  • 2 0
 He is a contracted world cup rider himself lol
  • 1 0
 @Fatripper: Edit... Elite contracted World Cup Riders
  • 1 0
 What about the results of the veteran categories ? Is Sam Hill the Grandpa's champ ?!
  • 1 0
 Where is my boy Boaz Hebblethwaite?
  • 1 0
 A bike check of Fearon's set up would be sweet.
  • 1 0
 Did Troy B. crash?
  • 1 0
 Apparently
  • 3 0
 *Apparently he DNF'd but haven't heard if he's injured so fingers crossed he's all good.

