Results: Australian National DH Championships 2024

Photo: Matt Rousu / AusCycling

The results are in from the Australian DH National Championships at Awaba MTB Park, with Luke Meier-Smith, Ellie Smith, Cooper Northey and Elleni Turkovic taking the 2024 Elite and U19 titles.Luke Meier-Smith backed up his 2023 title with another elite win at the Australian champs. Luke managed to pull back the lead from Troy Brosnan and Remy Meier-Smith in the later stages of his run to secure another year as the Australian DH champ. Jack Moir switched over from Enduro this weekend and showed he still has the speed as he ended the day 0.78 seconds off the winning pace. Troy Brosnan completed the top three just over 1.5 seconds back. Remy Meier-Smith was on a great run as he led into the final split, but a rear tyre leak cost him a fast final second sector dropping him back to fourth place.Following his win Luke said: "It’s huge. I didn’t know if I could do it this weekend. I definitely felt the pressure of having the sleeve last year, so I had to find it within myself to put a run down.“It’s a super tough course. If you don’t put it together in the rock garden you lose seconds, and down the bottom you’ve got to be super patient with a lot of tight turns.“It’s huge to have the sleeve and represent Australia on the world scene is pretty amazing."Ellie Smith went one better in 2024 as she became this year's national champ. Ellie secured a huge win on the four-minute course, crossing the line over 14 seconds ahead of Elise Empey. Elise had been in close contention at the first split, but she continued to lose time to the leader across the remaining three track sectors. Ashleigh Weinert wrapped up the top three riders 31 seconds back from the new 2024 champ.After taking the 2024 title Ellie said: "It feels so amazing to get my second national championship, and it's really special because this is my home downhill track. [I felt] a lot of pressure coming into the race, but super stoked I could get it done.“[For] seeding yesterday, I just tried to have a smooth run and unfortunately laid it down in a pretty silly spot. So, that definitely got the nerves a bit high for today. But, I just got myself sorted, got my head in the game, and put down a good run when it mattered. I couldn't be more happy."Check out the full results below.Luke Meier-Smith: 3:25.62Jack Moir:Troy Brosnan:Remy Meier-Smith:Kye A'Hern:Ellie Smith: 4:05.18Elise Empey:Ashleigh Weinert:Elle De Nooyer:Connor Mielke:Cooper Northey: 3:36.65Ethan Aleckson:Zac Bradley:Rye Carlyon:Gillie Macken:Elleni Turkovic: 4:11.87Bella Schofield:Georgia Henness:Samantha Rothwell:Jessica Sheridan: