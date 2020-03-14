Results: Australian National Downhill Championships

Mar 14, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

With a series of cancellations and postponed events this week the Australian National Downhill Championships is one of the few races not to fall victim to the COVID-19 virus. Come race day and it was last years champion Troy Brosnan who posted the top time in the Elite Men's race. Troy came closely followed by Connor Fearon in second place and Aaron Gungl closed out the top three, 3.164 seconds back.

The Women's racing saw a dominant Sian A'Hern who managed to secure the national title in 2020 after coming within half a second of Tracey Hannah at last years event. Tegan Molloy crossed the line in second place and Ellie Smith finished the day third, over 36 seconds behind Sian.

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:33.899
2nd. Connor Fearon: +1.234
3rd. Aaron Gungl: +3.164
4th. Jackson Frew: +4.535
5th. Baxter Maiwald: +9.153


Elite Women

1st. Sian A'Hern: 4:15.402
2nd. Tegan Molloy: +15.329
3rd. Ellie Smith: +36.258
4th. Harriet Burbridge: +56.880



Junior Men

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:37.829
2nd. Joshua Arcus: +5.250
3rd. Joel Sutherland: +16.035
4th. Tom Carter: +18.094
5th. Blair Stuart: +22.378


Junior Women

1st. Cassie Voysey: 4:33.543
2nd. Ashleigh Weinert: +0.598
3rd. Tess Buckley: +2:14.075



Full results are available here.



8 Comments

  • 6 0
 Where were the Hannah's?
  • 2 0
 same question
  • 1 0
 Quarantine?
  • 3 0
 Baxter !!!!! Ewwww! Yeaaaaaah bosss ! When I saw the girls I thought too spot was Remy Morton ha ha
  • 1 0
 Sian A'Hern is on fire, left all ladies far behind !
  • 1 0
 girl on the red-hat looks like a young(er) tracey hannah
  • 1 0
 Brannigan?
  • 1 0
 He's NZ

