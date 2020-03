Results: Australian National Downhill Championships

Results:



Elite Men



1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:33.899

2nd. Connor Fearon: +1.234

3rd. Aaron Gungl: +3.164

4th. Jackson Frew: +4.535

5th. Baxter Maiwald: +9.153





Elite Women



1st. Sian A'Hern: 4:15.402

2nd. Tegan Molloy: +15.329

3rd. Ellie Smith: +36.258

4th. Harriet Burbridge: +56.880







Junior Men



1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 3:37.829

2nd. Joshua Arcus: +5.250

3rd. Joel Sutherland: +16.035

4th. Tom Carter: +18.094

5th. Blair Stuart: +22.378





Junior Women



1st. Cassie Voysey: 4:33.543

2nd. Ashleigh Weinert: +0.598

3rd. Tess Buckley: +2:14.075





With a series of cancellations and postponed events this week the Australian National Downhill Championships is one of the few races not to fall victim to the COVID-19 virus. Come race day and it was last years champion Troy Brosnan who posted the top time in the Elite Men's race. Troy came closely followed by Connor Fearon in second place and Aaron Gungl closed out the top three,seconds back.The Women's racing saw a dominant Sian A'Hern who managed to secure the national title in 2020 after coming within half a second of Tracey Hannah at last years event. Tegan Molloy crossed the line in second place and Ellie Smith finished the day third, over 36 seconds behind Sian.Full results are available here