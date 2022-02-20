close
Results: Australian National XC Championships 2022

Feb 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Australian XC National Championships, with Matthew Dinham, Rebecca McConnell, Cameron Wright and Katherine Hosking taking the Elite and U23 titles for 2021. Rebecca McConnell secured her ninth consecutive Elite national title with a win of nearly six minutes on second-placed Zoe Cuthbert. After winning again this year, Rebecca McConnell has now reached a 16-year winning streak at the National Championships that goes back to her time as a Junior. Matthew Dinham managed to take the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with last year's champ Daniel McConnell coming across the line in second place.


Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Matthew Dinham: 1:36:56.52
2nd. Daniel McConnell: +5.48
3rd. Cameron Ivory: +2:13.60
4th. Sam Fox: +4:01.48
5th. Tasman Nankervis: +4:57.04


Elite Women:

1st. Rebecca McConnell: 1:40:37.75
2nd. Zoe Cuthbert: +5:40.19
3rd. Holly Harris: +8:32.53
4th. Peta Mullens: +9:10.37
5th. Ella Bloor: +12:11.88



U23 Men:

1st. Cameron Wright: 1:26:24.77
2nd. Tom Cheesman: +3:14.87
3rd. Isaac Fletcher: +6:39.71
4th. Angus Neaves: +9:25.66
5th. Daniel Aurik: +11:48.44


U23 Women:

1st. Katherine Hosking: 1:27:43.37
2nd. Holly Lubcke: +50.30
3rd. Izzy Flint: +6:33.34
4th. Lillee Pollock: +14:18.29
5th. Emily Wooster: +16:34.27



Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:


U23 Men:


U23 Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results National Championships XC Racing


