Results: Australian National XC Championships 2023

Results:



Elite Men (6 Laps):



1st. Sam Fox: 1:28:49.01

2nd. Daniel McConnell: +10.66

3rd. Cameron Ivory: +25.23

4th. Brendan Johnston: +47.93

5th. Tasman Nankervis: +1:07.99





Elite Women (5 Laps):



1st. Rebecca Henderson: 1:28:20.77

2nd. Zoe Cuthbert: +2:57

3rd. Peta Mullens: +4:32

4th. Katherine Hosking: +7:56

5th. Kathryn Mcinerney: +10:33







U23 Men (5 Laps):



1st. Domenic Paolilli: 1:18:32.02

2nd. Isaac Fletcher: +1:36.09

3rd. Joel Dodds: +1:41.81

4th. Riley Corke: +2:54.84

5th. Daniel Aurik: +5:09.02





U23 Women (4 Laps):



1st. Izzy Flint: 1:17:27.76

2nd. Hayley Oakes: +3:42

3rd. Lillee Pollock: +10:23

4th. Talia Simpson: +12:16

5th. Anook Simpson: +13:30





The results are in from the Australian XC National Championships in Thredbo, with Sam Fox, Rebecca Henderson, Domenic Paolilli and Izzy Flint taking the Elite and U23 titles for 2022.Rebecca Henderson secured her tenth consecutive Elite national title with a win of nearly three minutes on second-placed Zoe Cuthbert. After winning again this year, Rebecca McConnell has now reached a 17-year winning streak at the National Championships that goes back to her time as a Junior.Sam Fox managed to take the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with Daniel McConnell coming across the line in second place. Check out the full results below.