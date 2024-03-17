Results: Australian National XC Championships 2024

The results are in from the Australian XC National Championships at Awaba MTB Park, with Cameron Ivory, Rebecca Henderson, Joel Dodds and Isabella Flint taking the Elite and U23 titles for 2024.
Rebecca Henderson secured her eleventh consecutive Elite national title with a win of just over two minutes on second-placed Zoe Cuthbert after a battle through the mud. After winning again this year, Rebecca McConnell has reached an 18-year winning streak at the National Championships that goes back to her time as a Junior.
|I went with some intermediate mud tyres. I could see that Zoe was on dry tyres and really struggling early in the race when it was more slippery. I know that I’m fit, I’m strong and the slippery conditions worked in my favour also.
It’s a privilege and pleasure to be a national champion again. I had to do it pretty hard this week, so I’m really happy to get it done.
I had quite a small fall on Thursday but with a lot of damage to my ankle … I’m pretty lucky that in all the years I’ve been racing, I’ve been injury and mechanical-free at the national championships. So, it was another hurdle today.
When the rain came down and I heard people were walking [in the earlier races] – walking was not an option for me today. I was on the fence if I would actually start. On the first lap I was able to see that I could ride everything, and from there, back to race mode.—Rebecca Henderson
Cameron Ivory had the best ride through the mud and tricky conditions in the elite men's race as he crossed the line over one minute ahead of second-placed Jack Ward.
|As I was in the start box, [Izzy] crossed the finish line and came straight to me and said, ‘You want these tyres.'
And I was like, ‘Okay, let's put them in.’ I had dry tyres on at that stage, and yeah, it was good call.
The guys just in front of me started making some mistakes and I thought, ‘I'm feeling fine on the descents. Let's start pushing and see what happens,’ and got a little gap and went from there.
This is at the Awaba Mountain Bike Park with Hunter Mountain Bike Association, and that was my first club. I grew up with a lot of these guys, and to have this race out here in front of some of my family; my best mates were out there, old riding mates, it was awesome.
I won the national champs back in 2018, and since then, I've wanted the jersey back. I’ve chased it hard. Had a few close years, but to actually do it today on my old local trails is pretty special—Cameron Ivory
Check out the full results below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Cameron Ivory: 1:30:47.249
2nd. Jack Ward: +1:08
3rd. Daniel McConnell: +1:27
4th. Sam Fox: +2:29
5th. Cameron Wright: +2:29
Elite Women:
1st. Rebecca Henderson: 1:26:59.514
2nd. Zoe Cuthbert: +2:12
3rd. Katherine Hosking: +4:30
4th. Alice Patterson-Robert: +13:30
5th. Lucie Van Der Schalk: +13:57
U23 Men:
1st. Joel Dodds: 1:35:49.016
2nd. Daniel Aurik: +6:36
3rd. Patrick Flood: +11:35
4th. Oliver Ludlam
5th. Caelan Shawyer
U23 Women:
1st. Isabella Flint: 1:31:03.224
2nd. Lillee Pollock: +12:46
3rd. Anook Simpson: +13:11
4th. Talia Simpson
5th. Lucy Hill
