Results: Australian National XC Championships 2024

As I was in the start box, [Izzy] crossed the finish line and came straight to me and said, ‘You want these tyres.'



And I was like, ‘Okay, let's put them in.’ I had dry tyres on at that stage, and yeah, it was good call.



The guys just in front of me started making some mistakes and I thought, ‘I'm feeling fine on the descents. Let's start pushing and see what happens,’ and got a little gap and went from there.



This is at the Awaba Mountain Bike Park with Hunter Mountain Bike Association, and that was my first club. I grew up with a lot of these guys, and to have this race out here in front of some of my family; my best mates were out there, old riding mates, it was awesome.



I won the national champs back in 2018, and since then, I've wanted the jersey back. I’ve chased it hard. Had a few close years, but to actually do it today on my old local trails is pretty special — Cameron Ivory