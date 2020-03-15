Results: Australian National XC Championships

After the downhill race reached its conclusion
it was the turn of the XC racers to fight for the Australian national title. In both races, it would be a great weekend for the McConnell's with wins in both the mens and womens racing. Daniel McConnell had a closer battle for the title with a 33 second lead on Cameron Ivory, but third-placed rider Reece Tucknott fell over four minutes behind the leading two riders.
In the Womens it was just Rebecca McConnell at the front of the race with an incredible four-minute advantage over the rest of the field. Peta Mullens came closest to Rebecca but third place rider Kathryn McInerney was even further back with a gap of 5:29.4
to the leader. Check out the full results below. Results:
Elite Men
1st. Daniel McConnell: 1:39:54.36
2nd. Cameron Ivory: +33.1
3rd. Reece Tucknott: +4:07.0
4th. Robbie Hucker: +5:58.0
5th. Tasman Nankervis: +6:41.4
Elite Women
1st. Rebecca McConnell: 1:25:33.75
2nd. Peta Mullens: +4:07.7
3rd. Kathryn McInerney: +5:29.4
4th. Holly Harris: +6:14.9
5th. Megan Williams: +7:49.6
Full results are available here
.
1 Comment
Post a Comment