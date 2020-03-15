Results: Australian National XC Championships

Mar 14, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

After the downhill race reached its conclusion it was the turn of the XC racers to fight for the Australian national title. In both races, it would be a great weekend for the McConnell's with wins in both the mens and womens racing. Daniel McConnell had a closer battle for the title with a 33 second lead on Cameron Ivory, but third-placed rider Reece Tucknott fell over four minutes behind the leading two riders.

In the Womens it was just Rebecca McConnell at the front of the race with an incredible four-minute advantage over the rest of the field. Peta Mullens came closest to Rebecca but third place rider Kathryn McInerney was even further back with a gap of 5:29.4 to the leader. Check out the full results below.

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Daniel McConnell: 1:39:54.36
2nd. Cameron Ivory: +33.1
3rd. Reece Tucknott: +4:07.0
4th. Robbie Hucker: +5:58.0
5th. Tasman Nankervis: +6:41.4


Elite Women

1st. Rebecca McConnell: 1:25:33.75
2nd. Peta Mullens: +4:07.7
3rd. Kathryn McInerney: +5:29.4
4th. Holly Harris: +6:14.9
5th. Megan Williams: +7:49.6



Full results are available here.



1 Comment

  • 1 0
 So there is still racing down under?

Post a Comment



