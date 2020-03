Results: Australian National XC Championships

Results:



Elite Men



1st. Daniel McConnell: 1:39:54.36

2nd. Cameron Ivory: +33.1

3rd. Reece Tucknott: +4:07.0

4th. Robbie Hucker: +5:58.0

5th. Tasman Nankervis: +6:41.4





Elite Women



1st. Rebecca McConnell: 1:25:33.75

2nd. Peta Mullens: +4:07.7

3rd. Kathryn McInerney: +5:29.4

4th. Holly Harris: +6:14.9

5th. Megan Williams: +7:49.6





After the downhill race reached its conclusion it was the turn of the XC racers to fight for the Australian national title. In both races, it would be a great weekend for the McConnell's with wins in both the mens and womens racing. Daniel McConnell had a closer battle for the title with a 33 second lead on Cameron Ivory, but third-placed rider Reece Tucknott fell over four minutes behind the leading two riders.In the Womens it was just Rebecca McConnell at the front of the race with an incredible four-minute advantage over the rest of the field. Peta Mullens came closest to Rebecca but third place rider Kathryn McInerney was even further back with a gap ofto the leader. Check out the full results below.Full results are available here