Results: Australian Open Downhill at the Thredbo Cannonball MTB Festival

Feb 17, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Oakley Australian Open Downhill at the Thredbo Cannonball MTB Festival. After a day of racing, Jackson Frew and Nina Hoffmann took top honours in the elite races.

For the Elite men, Jackson Frew set the fastest race time pulling ahead of Kye A'Hern by 1.121 seconds with Connor Fearon completing the top three just under four seconds off the pace. The top two fastest riders in seeding, Jackson Goldstone and Troy Brosnan, suffered punctures during their race runs and ended up at the bottom end of the results.

Nina Hoffmann faced tough competition from Sian A'Hern for the race win with the pair trading sector wins across the course. Despite some rapid final sectors, Sian couldn't quite close the gap to Nina and crossed the line 0.725 seconds back. It's great to see Myriam Nicole back racing and she ends the week of racing in third place, 13.266 back.

The Commencal Muc Off team had more top results in the U19 men's racing as new signing Max Alran ended the day in first with a time good enough for 11th in elites. The U19 Women's winner was also on pace with the elite riders as her winning time of 5:45.173 would have placed her on the podium in third.

Check out the full breakdown of the results from the racing below.


Results:

Pro Men:

1st. Jackson Frew: 5:00.318
2nd. Kye A'Hern: +1.121
3rd. Connor Fearon: +3.906
4th. Jackson Connelly: +3.919
5th. Luke Meier-Smith: +4.136


Elite Women:

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 5:33.838
2nd. Sian A'Hern: +0.725
3rd. Myriam Nicole: +13.266
4th. Elise Empey: +14.724
5th. Tegan Molloy: +15.682


U19 Men:

1st. Max Alran: 5:08.584
2nd. William Ireland: +0.505
3rd. Carter Sloan: +1.957
4th. Zac Bradley: +6.300
5th. Lewis Allbon: +6.484


U19 Women:

1st. Elleni Turkovic: 5:45.173
2nd. Sacha Mills: +5.735
3rd. Georgia Henness: +15.944
4th. Jessica Sheridan: +27.780
5th. Lacey Adams: +28.553


Full Results:

Elite Men:
photo
photo

Elite Women:
photo

U19 Women:
photo

U19 Men:
photo
photo
photo

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Jackson first in seeding and final, congrats!
  • 2 1
 How does Goldstone get a puncture?? He only weighs 40kg







