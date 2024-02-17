Results: Australian Open Downhill at the Thredbo Cannonball MTB Festival

The results are in from the Oakley Australian Open Downhill at the Thredbo Cannonball MTB Festival. After a day of racing, Jackson Frew and Nina Hoffmann took top honours in the elite races.
For the Elite men, Jackson Frew set the fastest race time pulling ahead of Kye A'Hern by 1.121 seconds with Connor Fearon completing the top three just under four seconds off the pace. The top two fastest riders in seeding, Jackson Goldstone and Troy Brosnan, suffered punctures during their race runs and ended up at the bottom end of the results.
Nina Hoffmann faced tough competition from Sian A'Hern for the race win with the pair trading sector wins across the course. Despite some rapid final sectors, Sian couldn't quite close the gap to Nina and crossed the line 0.725 seconds back. It's great to see Myriam Nicole back racing and she ends the week of racing in third place, 13.266 back.
The Commencal Muc Off team had more top results in the U19 men's racing as new signing Max Alran ended the day in first with a time good enough for 11th in elites. The U19 Women's winner was also on pace with the elite riders as her winning time of 5:45.173 would have placed her on the podium in third.
Check out the full breakdown of the results from the racing below.
Results:
Pro Men:
1st.
Jackson Frew: 5:00.3182nd.
Kye A'Hern: +1.1213rd.
Connor Fearon: +3.9064th.
Jackson Connelly: +3.9195th.
Luke Meier-Smith: +4.136
Elite Women:
1st.
Nina Hoffmann: 5:33.8382nd.
Sian A'Hern: +0.7253rd.
Myriam Nicole: +13.2664th.
Elise Empey: +14.7245th.
Tegan Molloy: +15.682
U19 Men:
1st.
Max Alran: 5:08.5842nd.
William Ireland: +0.5053rd.
Carter Sloan: +1.9574th.
Zac Bradley: +6.3005th.
Lewis Allbon: +6.484
U19 Women:
1st.
Elleni Turkovic: 5:45.1732nd.
Sacha Mills: +5.7353rd.
Georgia Henness: +15.9444th.
Jessica Sheridan: +27.7805th.
Lacey Adams: +28.553
