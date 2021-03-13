Results: Australian XC National Championships

Photo: Matt Rousu

Elite Men (5 Laps):



1st. Daniel McConnell: 1:30:55.350

2nd. Jared Graves: 1:35:29.007

3rd. Cameron Ivory: 1:36:08.273

4th. Tasman Nankervis: 1:37:05.103

Elite Women (4 Laps):



1st. Rebecca McConnell: 1:43:18.303

2nd. Zoe Cuthbert: 1:54:35.090

3rd. Karen Hill: 2:02:27.257

4th. Rachel Hore: 1:44:56.897 [After 3 Laps]

U23 Men (4 Laps):



1st. Sam Fox: 1:13:53.657

2nd. Matthew Dinham: 1:14:18.117

3rd. Domenic Paolilli: 1:14:35.623

4th. Brayden Martin: 1:14:51.343

U23 Women (3 Laps):



1st. Katherine Hosking: 1:25:29.160

2nd. Isabella Flint: 1:29:46.647

3rd. Holly Lubcke: 1:30:44.007

4th. Phoebe Thompson: 1:41:41.163

The results are in from the Australian XC National Championships, with Daniel McConnell, Rebecca McConnell, Sam Fox and Katherine Hosking taking the Elite and U23 titles for 2021. Rebecca McConnell secured her eighth consecutive Elite national title with a win of over 12 minutes on second-placed Zoe Cuthbert. After winning again this year, Rebecca McConnell has now reached a 15-year winning streak at the National Championships that goes back to her time as a Junior.Daniel McConnell managed to take the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with Jared Graves coming across the line in second place after riders faced some tricky conditions. Following the XC National Championships, it is now onto Downhill as riders take on a brand new course.Check out the full results below.