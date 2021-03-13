Results: Australian XC National Championships

The results are in from the Australian XC National Championships, with Daniel McConnell, Rebecca McConnell, Sam Fox and Katherine Hosking taking the Elite and U23 titles for 2021. Rebecca McConnell secured her eighth consecutive Elite national title with a win of over 12 minutes on second-placed Zoe Cuthbert. After winning again this year, Rebecca McConnell has now reached a 15-year winning streak at the National Championships that goes back to her time as a Junior.
Daniel McConnell managed to take the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with Jared Graves coming across the line in second place after riders faced some tricky conditions. Following the XC National Championships, it is now onto Downhill as riders take on a brand new course.
Check out the full results below.
Results:
Elite Men (5 Laps):
1st. Daniel McConnell: 1:30:55.350
2nd. Jared Graves: 1:35:29.007
3rd. Cameron Ivory: 1:36:08.273
4th. Tasman Nankervis: 1:37:05.103
5th. Ben Bradley: 1:38:06.903
Elite Women (4 Laps):
1st. Rebecca McConnell: 1:43:18.303
2nd. Zoe Cuthbert: 1:54:35.090
3rd. Karen Hill: 2:02:27.257
4th. Rachel Hore: 1:44:56.897 [After 3 Laps]
5th. Imogen Smith: 1:47:24.040 [After 3 Laps]
U23 Men (4 Laps):
1st. Sam Fox: 1:13:53.657
2nd. Matthew Dinham: 1:14:18.117
3rd. Domenic Paolilli: 1:14:35.623
4th. Brayden Martin: 1:14:51.343
5th. Cameron Wright: 1:17:17.117
U23 Women (3 Laps):
1st. Katherine Hosking: 1:25:29.160
2nd. Isabella Flint: 1:29:46.647
3rd. Holly Lubcke: 1:30:44.007
4th. Phoebe Thompson: 1:41:41.163
5th. Isabella Hosking: 1:48:38.837
Full Results:Elite Men:Elite Women:U23 Men:U23 Women:
0 Comments
Post a Comment