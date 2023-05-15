Results: Austrian DH National Championships 2023

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. David Trummer: 2:19:58

2nd. Boris Holz-Tetzlaff: 2:24:78

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 2:26:48

4th. Sebastian Weinhandl: 2:30:42

5th. Christoph Handl: 2:32:76





Elite Women:



1st. Vali Höll: 3:03:07

2nd. Hanna Steinthaler: 3:04:00

3rd. Kerstin Sallegger: 3:07:09

4th. Marlena Neissl: 3:15:24

5th. Julia Edtbauer: 3:42:79





Full Results:

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

The results are in from the Austrian DH National Championships, with Vali Höll and David Trummer taking the 2023 Elite titles in Windischgarsten.Vali Höll has continued to hold the Austrian national title as she bested Hanna Steinthaler by around a second at this year's national championships. David Trummer also secured another year as the national champ following a win of around five seconds against Boris Holz-Tetzlaff.Check out the full results below.