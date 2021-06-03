Results: Bernard Kerr & Nina Hoffmann Go Fastest on Day 1 of The NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions

Jun 3, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

The results are in from the first day of timing at the NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions and it's Bernard Kerr and Nina Hoffmann who have gone fastest.

Brits blocked out the top three spots in the men's event as both Joe Breeden and Danny Hart, who are both on new bikes this season, were within half a second of Kerr. Greg Minnaar and Loris Vergier rounded out the top five spots.

Hoffmann put in a dominant performance in the women's event with only Eleonora Farina able to get within a second of her. Monika Hrastnik, Melanie Chappaz and Emilie Siegenthaler also put in strong runs to be within the top 5.

Elite Men

1st. Bernard Kerr: 2:22.151
2nd. Joe Breeden: +0.177
3rd. Danny Hart: +0.341
4th. Greg Minnaar: +0.565
5th. Loris Vergier: +0.839

Elite Women

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 2:45.464
2nd. Eleonora Farina: +0.861
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +2.672
4th. Melanie Chappaz: +5.133
5th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +6.06


Live timing can be found here. These results are provisional, full results to follow

15 Comments

  • 8 0
 .8 seconds separates the top 5. Unreal!
  • 9 0
 Go Reece Wallace!
  • 2 0
 Wait, why isn't he wearing the rainbow stripes?
  • 1 0
 @PTyliszczak: I believe he’s only allowed to wear them during UCI events.
  • 8 0
 The BK is back and hungry for the box in Leogang!!!
  • 1 0
 Would love to see it
  • 6 1
 I win not races all the time.
  • 4 0
 Bernard could be the man to beat for 2021
  • 5 1
 Kerr: "too easy"
Lada-man: *digs holes in track*
  • 3 0
 Kerr was flying on only his 2nd lap in the LSD recently.
  • 2 0
 the sound the guy made after the slow-mo ended pretty much sums it up.
  • 1 0
 Jackson Goldstone up there in the top 25 time on the day with the big boys!
  • 2 0
 Its all about the GOAT!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Its NotAWin if its NotARace... how thoughty
  • 1 0
 Open the Fantasy League! I want to choose my Team!

