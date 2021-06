Results: Bernard Kerr & Nina Hoffmann Go Fastest on Day 1 of The NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions

Elite Men



1st. Bernard Kerr: 2:22.151

2nd. Joe Breeden: +0.177

3rd. Danny Hart: +0.341

4th. Greg Minnaar: +0.565

5th. Loris Vergier: +0.839



Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 2:45.464

2nd. Eleonora Farina: +0.861

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +2.672

4th. Melanie Chappaz: +5.133

5th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +6.06





The results are in from the first day of timing at the NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions and it's Bernard Kerr and Nina Hoffmann who have gone fastest.Brits blocked out the top three spots in the men's event as both Joe Breeden and Danny Hart, who are both on new bikes this season , were within half a second of Kerr. Greg Minnaar and Loris Vergier rounded out the top five spots.Hoffmann put in a dominant performance in the women's event with only Eleonora Farina able to get within a second of her. Monika Hrastnik, Melanie Chappaz and Emilie Siegenthaler also put in strong runs to be within the top 5.