Results: Bernard Kerr & Nina Hoffmann Go Fastest on Day 1 of The NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions

The results are in from the first day of timing at the NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions and it's Bernard Kerr and Nina Hoffmann who have gone fastest.
Brits blocked out the top three spots in the men's event as both Joe Breeden and Danny Hart, who are both on new bikes this season
, were within half a second of Kerr. Greg Minnaar and Loris Vergier rounded out the top five spots.
Hoffmann put in a dominant performance in the women's event with only Eleonora Farina able to get within a second of her. Monika Hrastnik, Melanie Chappaz and Emilie Siegenthaler also put in strong runs to be within the top 5.
Live timing can be found here. These results are provisional, full results to follow
Elite Men
1st. Bernard Kerr: 2:22.151
2nd. Joe Breeden: +0.177
3rd. Danny Hart: +0.341
4th. Greg Minnaar: +0.565
5th. Loris Vergier: +0.839
Elite Women
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 2:45.464
2nd. Eleonora Farina: +0.861
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +2.672
4th. Melanie Chappaz: +5.133
5th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +6.06
